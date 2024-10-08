Cantonese-Inspired Pan-Fried Tilapia Recipe
Taking a staple of Cantonese cuisine and adapting it to modern families, this pan-fried tilapia recipe offers a new way to serve this whole fish. Bones and all, this dish will change the way you think of fried fish. Recipe developer Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table notes that whole fried fish has been a staple in Cantonese cuisine for centuries, often served during special occasions and family gatherings. This pan-fried tilapia recipe draws inspiration from traditional Cantonese cooking methods, offering a simplified version that can be easily prepared at home. In southern China, whole steamed fish — head to tail — makes for a common centerpiece for the Chinese New Year, and this recipe follows a familiar whole fish approach, but fried instead of steamed.
As another way of taking a cue from this fortuitous tradition, our recipe adapts a time-honored technique for modern kitchens, using tilapia as an accessible and affordable option. By pan-frying the fish and topping it with a savory sauce, we capture the essence of Cantonese flavors, while keeping the cooking process more manageable for those of us cooking in tiny kitchens.
Gather the ingredients for Cantonese-inspired pan-fried tilapia
To make the fried fish itself, you will need a whole tilapia, scaled and gutted; you can get this at any reputable fishmonger, or even in large retailers that sell whole fish, like Costco. Salt, ground pepper, and cornstarch are the only seasonings you'll need for the crispy coating, along with a neutral oil like canola or sunflower, for frying. Then, to make the umami-laden sauce that lends so much flavor to the dish, gather garlic cloves, ginger, scallions, soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, sesame oil, and sugar.
Step 1: Score the tilapia
Score the tilapia on both sides.
Step 2: Season the fish
Season with salt and pepper.
Step 3: Coat with cornstarch
Dust the tilapia with cornstarch.
Step 4: Heat oil
Heat about 2 inches of oil in a large pan over high heat.
Step 5: Fry fish
Fry the tilapia until golden and crisp, about 5 to 6 minutes per side.
Step 6: Drain
Remove the fish and set aside to drain.
Step 7: Transfer oil
Transfer 2 tablespoons of oil to another pan.
Step 8: Make sauce
Stir-fry the garlic, ginger, and scallions for 30 seconds.
Step 9: Finish sauce
Add soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, sesame oil, and sugar. Simmer for 1 minute.
Step 10: Add fish to sauce
Place the tilapia in the pan, spoon sauce over fish, and heat together for 30 seconds.
Step 11: Serve the Cantonese-inspired tilapia
Transfer to a platter, garnish with more chopped scallions, and serve immediately.
- For the fish
- 1 (1 ½-pound) whole tilapia, scaled and gutted
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground pepper
- ¼ cup cornstarch
- Neutral oil (canola or sunflower), for frying
- For the sauce
- 3 cloves garlic, sliced
- 1-inch knob ginger, finely grated
- 3 scallions, cut into 2-inch pieces
- 3 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon sugar
What other ways can I cook a whole tilapia?
You may be surprised to find out that there are many ways to cook whole tilapia. Though it looks intimidating, this neutral-tasting fish has a delicate, slightly sweet flavor that lends itself to many sauces and several globally-inspired cuisines. With a nod towards Greece, this whole baked tilapia is served with a flavorful olive tapenade. Stuffed with herbs and lemon slices, tilapia can be easily grilled in the oven or on a grill top. You can also make an incredibly rich-tasting chowder by using whole fish, so needless to say, the possibilities are plentiful.
If you prefer to wing it, you can design your own recipe by choosing a cooking technique first. If baking is your preference, simply stuff the fish's cavity with herbs, lemon slices, and garlic, then bake at 375 F for about 20 to 25 minutes. To grill, wrap the seasoned fish in foil or place it directly on a well-oiled grill for about 5 to 7 minutes per side, serving it with a sauce on the side — we love it with a tangy pico de gallo. Steaming is another traditional Chinese method that preserves the fish's delicate texture. To steam, place the tilapia on a heatproof plate with ginger, scallions, and soy sauce, then steam for 8 to 10 minutes.
What should I serve with this Cantonese-inspired whole tilapia?
To complement your Cantonese-inspired whole tilapia, we recommend serving a variety of side dishes that honor its Asian influence. Steamed white rice is a classic accompaniment, providing a neutral base that helps soak up the fish's savory sauce. For added nutrition and color, prepare stir-fried vegetables such as bok choy, Chinese broccoli, or a quick medley of bell peppers, snap peas, and carrots cooked with garlic, ginger, and a splash of soy sauce.
A light and refreshing cucumber salad, dressed with rice vinegar and sesame oil, offers a cool contrast to the warm fish, or you can add more spice and go with a Korean or Thai cucumber salad version. For an appetizer, go with vegetable spring rolls or pan-fried dumplings on the side — there are easy ways to take even humdrum store-bought dumplings onto the dark side of crispiness.
To round out the meal, don't forget about drinks; jasmine tea or a light lager beer both pair well with this dish. For dessert, fresh fruit like lychees or sliced oranges help end your Cantonese-inspired meal with a sweet, palate-cleansing finish.