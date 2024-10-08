Cantonese-Inspired Pan-Fried Tilapia Recipe

Taking a staple of Cantonese cuisine and adapting it to modern families, this pan-fried tilapia recipe offers a new way to serve this whole fish. Bones and all, this dish will change the way you think of fried fish. Recipe developer Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table notes that whole fried fish has been a staple in Cantonese cuisine for centuries, often served during special occasions and family gatherings. This pan-fried tilapia recipe draws inspiration from traditional Cantonese cooking methods, offering a simplified version that can be easily prepared at home. In southern China, whole steamed fish — head to tail — makes for a common centerpiece for the Chinese New Year, and this recipe follows a familiar whole fish approach, but fried instead of steamed.

As another way of taking a cue from this fortuitous tradition, our recipe adapts a time-honored technique for modern kitchens, using tilapia as an accessible and affordable option. By pan-frying the fish and topping it with a savory sauce, we capture the essence of Cantonese flavors, while keeping the cooking process more manageable for those of us cooking in tiny kitchens.