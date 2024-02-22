For The Best Seafood Chowder, Use Whole Fish Filets Over Scraps

It doesn't take much to make a good seafood chowder. In fact, it's just a matter of working with a few quality ingredients and knowing how to use them to develop the best flavors possible. While there tend to be varying schools of thought for preparing the fish, we urge against cutting it into pieces. Rather than rely on smaller-sized scraps, keep filets whole. It's an effortless way to guarantee that chowder will turn out flawless every time.

Any type or combination of seafood can be used in a chowder. The ideal options, however, tend to be meaty and mild filets of a white fish like cod, haddock, or pollock. Fattier filets will also do, but they impart a fishier taste that isn't everyone's cup of tea. That said, never — we repeat, never — choose thin and delicate filets of sole, tilapia, and the like as they'll get lost into a chowder. It's for this same reason that even sturdy filets should be kept whole when added into a recipe.

Some recipes may call for chopping filets into (albeit, decently sized) chunks. But, there's a risk that they'll dwindle into nothing, the longer that they simmer in the pot. Instead, by leaving filets intact, this allows fish to hold onto its shape better. Even then, filets will eventually flake off into smaller pieces. The good thing is that when this does happen, these natural flakes will give chowder an increased textural variety, which ultimately improves the tasting experience.