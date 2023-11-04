Tom Kha-Inspired Salmon And Corn Chowder Recipe

Soup lovers can never get enough variety, and thankfully, there's no end to the multitudes of soups you can savor. From thin broths with chunky ingredients to velvety smooth purees, there's something for all preferences. Tasting Table recipe developer Tess Le Moing shares this tom kha-inspired salmon and corn chowder recipe that caters to all our favorite flavor profiles. Tom kha is a coconut-based Thai soup that gets its bold fragrance from galangal, a root that is similar to ginger. Add some salmon and corn to turn this into a chowder and you're looking into a bowl brimming with hearty flavors.

About the soup, Le Moing comments, "I like that it's dairy-free. Don't get me wrong ... I LOVE dairy, but sometimes I want to take a break from it. My skin looks better, and I feel less bloated. So, this chowder recipe uses coconut cream instead of heavy cream, like most chowder recipes call for." If you're not a huge fan of coconut it's still worth trying as Le Moing says, "The coconut is very subtle, and you wouldn't know it's there because the salmon, fish sauce, and curry paste take center stage."

Once you taste this soup, chances are you'll want to make it over and over. "A big bowl of this chowder is excellent as a main dish with a side salad or crackers," Le Moing suggests and adds, "But I also have had it in a small bowl served alongside a sandwich or a heartier salad."