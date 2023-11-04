Tom Kha-Inspired Salmon And Corn Chowder Recipe
Soup lovers can never get enough variety, and thankfully, there's no end to the multitudes of soups you can savor. From thin broths with chunky ingredients to velvety smooth purees, there's something for all preferences. Tasting Table recipe developer Tess Le Moing shares this tom kha-inspired salmon and corn chowder recipe that caters to all our favorite flavor profiles. Tom kha is a coconut-based Thai soup that gets its bold fragrance from galangal, a root that is similar to ginger. Add some salmon and corn to turn this into a chowder and you're looking into a bowl brimming with hearty flavors.
About the soup, Le Moing comments, "I like that it's dairy-free. Don't get me wrong ... I LOVE dairy, but sometimes I want to take a break from it. My skin looks better, and I feel less bloated. So, this chowder recipe uses coconut cream instead of heavy cream, like most chowder recipes call for." If you're not a huge fan of coconut it's still worth trying as Le Moing says, "The coconut is very subtle, and you wouldn't know it's there because the salmon, fish sauce, and curry paste take center stage."
Once you taste this soup, chances are you'll want to make it over and over. "A big bowl of this chowder is excellent as a main dish with a side salad or crackers," Le Moing suggests and adds, "But I also have had it in a small bowl served alongside a sandwich or a heartier salad."
Gather the ingredients for this tom kha-inspired salmon and corn chowder recipe
For this recipe, start by removing the husks and silk from ears of corn. "You can use frozen corn for this to save time, but fresh corn will yield better flavor," Le Moing comments. Next, you'll need vegetable oil, scallions (mince the white part and thinly slice the green part), garlic (minced), ginger (minced), and Thai red curry paste. "Traditional tom kha uses ingredients like galangal and makrut lime leaves, but this version gets those bright complex flavors from store-bought red curry paste," she explains. While you'll need some paste during the cooking process, Le Moing adds, "If desired, you can add a dollop more of Thai red curry paste at the very end of cooking for more heat and flavor."
Next, get all-purpose flour, kosher salt, fish sauce, water, a lemongrass stalk (remove the tough outer leaves and bruise it with the back of a knife), yellow potatoes (peeled and cut into ½-inch pieces), and a can of coconut cream. "The Thai Kitchen brand is my favorite for coconut cream and red curry paste because it has the best flavor," Le Moing recommends. Finally, get a salmon filet, lime juice, and either palm or brown sugar. To garnish and serve, mince some cilantro and cut some lime wedges.
Step 1: Cut the corn
Cut the kernels from the corn and transfer to a bowl (you should have a heaping cup of corn kernels).
Step 2: Remove all the pulp
Using the back of a knife, scrape any remaining pulp on the cobs into the bowl the corn kernels.
Step 3: Heat the oil
Heat vegetable oil in a large saucepan over medium-low heat until shimmering.
Step 4: Cook aromatics
Add scallion whites, garlic, ginger, and curry paste and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.
Step 5: Add flour
Stir in the flour and cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute.
Step 6: Add stock and seasonings
Add the fish stock, salt, fish sauce, water, and lemongrass and bring to a boil.
Step 7: Add potatoes and corn
Add the potatoes and corn kernels. Lower the heat and simmer, uncovered, until potatoes are softened, about 10 minutes.
Step 8: Blend chowder
Process about 1 cup of chowder with an immersion blender.
Step 9: Simmer coconut milk
Add the coconut milk and simmer until the liquid has reduced, about 15 minutes.
Step 10: Add salmon
Turn off the heat, remove the lemongrass, and immerse the entire salmon fillet in the chowder until cooked through, about 5 minutes.
Step 11: Add final seasonings
Stir in lime juice, sugar, and season with more salt or fish sauce to taste. The salmon should naturally flake apart as you stir.
Step 12: Garnish and serve
Divide between 2 to 4 bowls and sprinkle with cilantro, sliced scallion greens. Serve with lime wedges
What led to this tom kha-inspired salmon and corn chowder?
The world really is your oyster when it comes to combining different recipes and flavor profiles, but creative pairings don't always work out successfully. Thankfully, Le Moing's tom kha-inspired salmon and corn chowder recipe truly highlights the qualities of the individual dishes. As she recounts, "This recipe came to mind when I did a quick Google search for salmon and corn chowder. There were hundreds of recipes for it there and I wanted to develop something that would stand out. Something different."
Of course, this could have gone in a number of directions, but Le Moing focused on "developing a dairy-free version using coconut milk," which she explains soon "inspired an Asian-inspired rendition." To go with the coconut milk, she included other ingredients common in Asian cuisine and the result was seamless. "The bright and complex flavors from the fish sauce, curry paste, and lemongrass really pair nicely with the light and delicate flavors of corn and salmon."
How should you store and reheat tom kha-inspired salmon and corn chowder?
If you have leftover chowder, Le Moing recommends storing it "in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 3-4 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months." That being said, results can vary after the soup has spent some time in the freezer. "Soups with milk or cream can separate when defrosted and reheated. Non-dairy milk, like coconut milk, will hold up better but won't have the same consistency when defrosted." If you're planning on prepping extra soup to freeze for another occasion, she suggests, "What you could do in this recipe is freeze the soup BEFORE adding in the coconut cream." Otherwise, she comments, "But I doubt you'll have leftovers to freeze."
When it comes to reheating the soup, Le Moing says, "I'm a fan of the microwave. It's quicker and easier. Pour some soup into a bowl, cover it to avoid spattering, and nuke for 1 minute (depending on your microwave)." However, if you are starting from frozen she instructs, "Thaw the frozen soup in the refrigerator overnight. Then, you can gently heat it in a pot over medium-low heat and stir frequently so the soup doesn't stick or burn."
|Calories per Serving
|1,275
|Total Fat
|99.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|73.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|63.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|75.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|11.4 g
|Total Sugars
|13.1 g
|Sodium
|1,332.0 mg
|Protein
|39.4 g