The Best Way To Save Leftover Lemon Zest

Lemon zest, with its vibrant citrus aroma and zingy flavor, is a kitchen superstar, adding a burst of brightness to sweet and savory dishes. But when you find yourself with leftovers, it's crucial to store it properly to preserve its freshness and flavor. Lemon zest has a tendency to dry out, so here's how to keep it moist and aromatic.

The zest is obtained by grating the outer, colorful layer of a lemon's peel. This layer is rich in essential oils, whichcontain that distinctive aroma and flavor. However, those precious oils are also sensitive to air and can quickly dissipate if not stored correctly, leaving it flavorless and dull.

The most effective way to store lemon zest is in an airtight container. Transfer it into a small glass or plastic container with a tight-fitting lid. The less air that can seep in, the better. You can then freeze or refrigerate it. If you're in a pinch, plastic wrap can work wonders. Place the lemon zest on a piece of plastic wrap, fold it up, and seal it tightly. Small resealable bags can also do the trick. Make sure to squeeze out as much air as possible before closing it.