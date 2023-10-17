Coconut Rice With Bok Choy And Fried Eggs Recipe

If you're looking for a simple meal that packs in a starchy base, vegetables, and non-meat protein, then this coconut rice with bok choy and fried eggs recipe is the perfect solution. The beauty of this meal is that you can pretty much enjoy it any time of day — for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and according to recipe developer Tess Le Moing, this dish also provides a great way to sneak veggies into your diet. "If you're not a big vegetable person, this is THE dish for you," she explains. "Bok choy has a very mild flavor and it hides in this rice like a dream. You'd never know it was in there."

While the bok choy blends in quite beautifully, more stand-out ingredients include coconut rice, cilantro, pickled onions, and fried egg. Le Moing notes, "The coconut flavor is subtle," and adds that "the final drizzle of coconut oil at the end is what brings out the coconut flavor." So you can expect subtly sweet, savory, herby, and acidic flavors with every bite — pretty impressive for a rice bowl.