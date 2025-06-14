This Is The Best Grill Brand For Barbecue Lovers, According To Reddit

Redditors can agree that Weber is just about as good as it gets when it comes to grills. Some mention the quality, weight, durability, and accessories as top reasons why the brand is the best in the business. But what they can't agree on is which specific grill to get. The Weber Performer Deluxe,the 22-inch Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill, and the Summit Kamado S6 Charcoal Grill Center are noted as great options.

But the best for one person might not be the best for you. You have to make a choice based on your needs, how you plan to use it, how big of a grill you want, and your budget. Pick from natural gas, propane, or charcoal, which is a hot debate on Reddit — there are conflicting opinions on which is the best. You also have to factor in your desired price point, size, and any features you may be looking for in your grill.

Once you narrow it down and make your purchase, you can have some fun. Grill your favorites all year long, or some unexpected food items like honeydew melon and halloumi cheese. Don't forget to keep your grill in good condition by storing it properly during winter and rainy seasons.