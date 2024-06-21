27 Unexpected Foods You Should Be Grilling

Grilling is a surefire way to elevate any summer evening. With either charcoal or gas grills, the act of cooking over a flame will impart depth and smokiness to varied foods. Whether it's burgers, hot dogs, or grilled corn, there are thousands of recipes online for the classic barbecue staples. The most common grilled foods tend to be on the savory side, with meats and veggies often taking center stage.

But if you are hosting a backyard barbecue this summer, or just want to impress your family, there are tons of phenomenal grilled dishes that veer from the classics and are often overlooked. From grilling fresh fruit for a more layered dessert to adding a smoky char to your favorite meat substitute, the possibilities are endless. You'll be surprised at what great dishes you can add to your barbecue rotation, and these unexpected grilled foods will spice up any backyard cookout menu.