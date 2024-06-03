Muddle Grilled Peaches Into Your Whiskey Sour And Thank Us Later

Muddled peaches in a cocktail can add a natural sweetness to your adult beverages, but grilling those fruits before you muddle them can take your boozy and frothy whiskey sour to a whole new level. Grilled peaches become even sweeter as the heat causes their sugars to caramelize and concentrate while cooking over an open flame, adding a smoky element to this delicate fruit that complements your favorite whiskey.

Simply cut the peaches in half, brush with a bit of oil, grill each side over medium heat for about 3 to 5 minutes, and remove from the heat. If you want your muddled fruit to be a puree mixed in with your bourbon, you will want to remove the skins before you muddle. Their texture doesn't add anything, and it just makes it easier to create the puree. That said, if you plan on straining it, you can save yourself a few minutes and leave the skin on. Either way, you will want to muddle your grilled peaches until they break down and look like mush. Muddling fruit can take a little more muscle than muddling mint for a mojito; however, when you grill the fruit, it helps to soften it up.