You Should Drink Your Next Tequila Cocktail With Grilled Pineapple

Fruit can bring in a great flavor to cocktails, and, specifically, tequila-based cocktails — you'll know this to be true if you've ever had a strawberry margarita or a tequila sunrise (in which orange juice is a main ingredient). Another fruit that works wonderfully in a tequila cocktail is pineapple. But, we suggest that you take it one step further and grill your pineapple before integrating it into your next tequila cocktail.

Grilled pineapple is sweeter than fresh pineapple, while also bringing in a smoky flavor from being charred. Tequila's flavor is enhanced by adding in something tart and tangy, such as pineapple, and the smokiness of the grilled version of pineapple will only make for a more dynamic overall tasting experience.

To get the best flavor possible, it's important to remember that for grilled pineapple, fresh is better than canned. While it may require an extra step to seek out fresh pineapple, it will certainly be worth it for the superior taste it will bring to your preferred cocktail.