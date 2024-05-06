Elevate The Flavor Of Garlic Bread And Throw It On The Grill

When you host an Italian American-inspired meal with dishes like spaghetti and caprese salad, another food that usually makes its way to the table is garlic bread. Typically, garlic bread requires some time in the oven to get crispy and warm, but that's not the only technique for cooking the bread. Instead of the oven, throw your next batch on the grill outside so it obtains a nice char — and an elevated flavor as well.

This is an even better idea if you already have the grill fired up for the rest of the dinner (flavorful grilled sausage anyone?), but it's worth turning it on just for the garlic bread. Time on the grill will give the bread those nice blackened char marks and a crispy crust. It will also provide smokiness for more flavor in each bite. Grilling can be done with frozen garlic bread if that's your thing, and it's a surefire move with your own signature recipe. Consider the grill when you make Tasting Table's homemade garlic bread from recipe developer Ting Dalton. This recipe calls for broiling ciabatta first then putting it back into the oven later, but you can use this other method to delicious effect — assemble the bread, then put it on the grill instead of the oven until crispy.