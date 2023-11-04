When Grilling Indoors, Cast-Iron Cookware Is Your Best Friend

The joys of grilling encompass much more than the cooking method itself. The gathering of friends, pleasant al fresco surroundings, and the sights and smells of fire all contribute to a certain kind of magic. Unfortunately, aligning such elements isn't always possible. Whether it's the absence of an outdoor space or the weather isn't cooperating, the joys of such an outing take specific conditions.

However, with the proper gear, as well as some savvy techniques, the qualities of grilled food can be replicated in a kitchen, too! And no, that doesn't mean placing an outdoor grill indoors; it produces an abundance of carbon monoxide, making the practice dangerous. Instead, it's about reaching for a cast iron pan and sizzling in just the right way to attain those mouth-watering scorch marks. With some practice, the joys of grilling can become a weeknight fixture — even in small apartments. Let's dive into the details.