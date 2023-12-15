Seared Halloumi Lends A Salty Richness To Winter Salads

Alongside crunchy nuts and a zesty dressing, cheese is a savory salad finisher, indicating that the blend of greens, fruits, and veggies is now complete. While most cheeses are added to the salad at the end, almost like an afterthought, halloumi is an integral part of any salad it resides in. Sear halloumi to give your winter salads a touch of salty richness.

Although cheeses like Gruyère and Camembert are renowned for their gourmet qualities, halloumi is a lesser-known star of the dairy category. Yet, in several ways, it stands apart from the rest. Not only does it hold its shape when cooked, but it can work as a meat substitute. Made primarily of sheep and goat's milk, the high-protein cheese has a rich, umami taste that can stand in place of (or beside) meat and seafood in all your hearty winter salads. Halloumi can be eaten raw, but it's when cooked, particularly in recipe developer Michelle McGlinn's shrimp and beet winter salad with seared halloumi, it tastes so much better.

Seared halloumi develops a crisp browned exterior that encases the salty, creamy cheese within. McGlinn fries the cheese in olive oil at a medium heat, searing each side for two minutes. The cheese will release its liquid and take on a golden brown color, indicating that it's done. Halloumi has a slight tang that pairs beautifully with earthy beets, as well as any ingredient that makes up a winter salad.