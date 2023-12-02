Shrimp And Beet Winter Salad With Seared Halloumi Recipe
There are certain salads we never get tired of, like Caesar, wedge, and cobb. Simple, crunchy salads never really get old and can be trusted for both last-minute dinners and light, healthy lunches. Every once in a while, though, it's nice to give a salad some thought and build something unique. One of our favorite winter vegetables is the beet, which is a nutritional powerhouse that can improve overall health. Though it's a favored superfood, its earthy flavor makes it hard to build a salad around. The key, suggests our developer Michelle McGlinn, is to pair it with bold, salty, nutty flavors like in the salad below. Shrimp is coated in paprika, honey, and chili powder before being cooked, while salty halloumi is seared to a golden crisp. The kale- and farro-based salad is tossed with a nutty, bright tahini dressing that brings out the mild sweetness in the otherwise rustic roasted beets. The salad is full of flavor, nutrition, and color, which is much appreciated for a snowy winter's lunch.
The ingredients needed for a shrimp and beet winter salad with seared halloumi
First, you'll need a few pantry staples like olive oil, salt, pepper, and water. You'll need a few beets for roasting. The color doesn't matter too much, but we recommend the standard red beet, which is also easiest to find. From there, you'll also need tahini, lemon, garlic, honey, chili powder, paprika, farro, kale, shrimp, and halloumi. Halloumi is a salty, sort of tangy, and crumbly cheese that can be sliced and fried. If you're having trouble finding it, we recommend swapping for feta or using crumbled goat cheese, instead.
Step 1: Heat up the oven
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Prepare the beets
Arrange beets on a parchment-lined sheet.
Step 3: Season the beets
Toss beets with 2 tablespoons olive oil, 2 teaspoons salt, and 2 teaspoons pepper.
Step 4: Roast the beets
Roast for 15–20 minutes, until tender. Set aside.
Step 5: Whisk the dressing together
To make the dressing, whisk together the tahini, 1 clove grated garlic, lemon juice, and 2 tablespoons olive oil.
Step 6: Thin the dressing
Vigorously whisk the water into the dressing until combined. Season to taste with salt.
Step 7: Prepare the shrimp
In the meantime, add shrimp to a large bowl.
Step 8: Season the shrimp
Toss with honey, ¼ cup olive oil, chili powder, paprika, 3 cloves minced garlic, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper.
Step 9: Let shrimp marinate
Let shrimp marinate for up to 30 minutes.
Step 10: Heat up a skillet
Heat ¼ cup olive oil in a skillet over medium heat.
Step 11: Fry the halloumi
Once hot, add halloumi pieces and fry until golden brown, about 2 minutes.
Step 12: Flip and fry again
Flip and fry the other side of the halloumi, then remove from the oil.
Step 13: Add the shrimp
In the same skillet, add the shrimp and marinade.
Step 14: Cook the shrimp
Cook until shrimp is pink and opaque, 3–4 minutes, then remove from the heat.
Step 15: Massage the kale
To assemble the salad, first massage the kale in a large bowl.
Step 16: Toss with dressing
Toss the kale with the dressing.
Step 17: Bring the salad together
Add the farro, shrimp, and beets, then toss to combine.
Step 18: Top with halloumi
Top with halloumi to serve.
How do I store shrimp and beet salad?
The funny thing about beets — which you may discover while prepping them — is that they stain everything they touch (which, actually, isn't very funny at all). This can make storage a little tricky since even roasted beets bleed color. If you plan to have leftovers or are meal prepping this salad, we recommend tossing everything but the beets together first. Store the beets in a separate container and add them to the salad when ready to serve. This way, the shrimp and farro won't turn purple overnight. If you've already made the salad and can't store the beets separately, don't worry. The salad will be perfectly edible, albeit tinged a slightly unappetizing color. Simply store the salad in airtight containers in the refrigerator for 2–3 days. If you have extra dressing, save that, too, so you can freshen up the salad when ready to eat. The shrimp does not have to be reheated before eating, but if you'd prefer it warm, heat the shrimp separately in short increments in the microwave until warm.
What can I serve with shrimp and beet salad?
This shrimp and beet salad is full of bold, unique flavors that beg for similarly flavorful sides. For a classic, soup-and-salad pairing, we recommend serving this with miso red lentil soup, chicken tortellini soup, or spicy coconut peanut soup. For a more carb-heavy meal, pair the salad with sandwiches, such as a broccoli rabe-filled grilled cheese or a Monte Cristo. You can also opt for simple sides like roasted crispy chickpeas or potato wedges. Though it can easily be a meal on its own, this salad also makes an excellent side salad to heavy winter mains and can even be served during holiday dinners next to beef tenderloin or cozy beef stew. We recommend pairing with meats and stews that emphasize sweet and spicy flavors. Try chiles, citrus, and pomegranate, which complement the nutty, earthy flavors of this wintery, dense salad. If you get a craving for this salad during summertime? Go ahead and serve it with a cool, crisp homemade lemonade.
- For the beets
- 4 beets, peeled and thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 2 teaspoons pepper
- For the dressing
- ¼ cup tahini
- 1 clove garlic, grated
- Juice from ½ lemon
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ¼ cup water
- Salt, to taste
- For the shrimp
- 1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- For the salad
- 8 ounces halloumi cheese, sliced
- 1 cup cooked farro
- 5 ounces kale, or about 5 cups
- Preheat the oven to 425 F.
- Arrange beets on a parchment-lined sheet.
- Toss beets with 2 tablespoons olive oil, 2 teaspoons salt, and 2 teaspoons pepper.
- Roast for 15–20 minutes, until tender. Set aside.
- To make the dressing, whisk together the tahini, 1 clove grated garlic, lemon juice, and 2 tablespoons olive oil.
- Vigorously whisk the water into the dressing until combined. Season to taste with salt.
- In the meantime, add shrimp to a large bowl.
- Toss with honey, ¼ cup olive oil, chili powder, paprika, 3 cloves minced garlic, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper.
- Let shrimp marinate for up to 30 minutes.
- Heat ¼ cup olive oil in a skillet over medium heat.
- Once hot, add halloumi pieces and fry until golden brown, about 2 minutes.
- Flip and fry the other side of the halloumi, then remove from the oil.
- In the same skillet, add the shrimp and marinade.
- Cook until shrimp is pink and opaque, 3–4 minutes, then remove from the heat.
- To assemble the salad, first massage the kale in a large bowl.
- Toss the kale with the dressing.
- Add the farro, shrimp, and beets, then toss to combine.
- Top with halloumi to serve.
|Calories per Serving
|602
|Total Fat
|36.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|10.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|233.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|36.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|9.1 g
|Total Sugars
|10.8 g
|Sodium
|944.1 mg
|Protein
|39.4 g