Shrimp And Beet Winter Salad With Seared Halloumi Recipe

The funny thing about beets — which you may discover while prepping them — is that they stain everything they touch (which, actually, isn't very funny at all). This can make storage a little tricky since even roasted beets bleed color. If you plan to have leftovers or are meal prepping this salad, we recommend tossing everything but the beets together first. Store the beets in a separate container and add them to the salad when ready to serve. This way, the shrimp and farro won't turn purple overnight. If you've already made the salad and can't store the beets separately, don't worry. The salad will be perfectly edible, albeit tinged a slightly unappetizing color. Simply store the salad in airtight containers in the refrigerator for 2–3 days. If you have extra dressing, save that, too, so you can freshen up the salad when ready to eat. The shrimp does not have to be reheated before eating, but if you'd prefer it warm, heat the shrimp separately in short increments in the microwave until warm.