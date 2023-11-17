Roasted Broccoli Rabe Grilled Cheese Sandwich Recipe

For most of us, grilled cheese sandwiches were a mealtime favorite growing up, usually associated with a creamy (and likely canned) tomato soup. The quintessential childhood meal, the sandwich always involved toasted white bread and impossibly gooey slices of American. Though it might not be as frequent a dinner anymore, it's still hard to beat that warm cheesy sandwich and punchy tomato soup. So why not swap out the mystery cheese and make it a favorite again?

This grilled cheese sandwich recipe developed with Michelle McGlinn is melty, gooey, and layered with flavors. It even houses a vegetable: Broccoli rabe, a crunchy turnip green known for its sharp taste. Roasted with lemon, red pepper, and olive oil, the broccoli rabe becomes a savory green that complements the rich white cheeses. The cheeses in question are creamy fontina and mozzarella, two mellow white cheeses that melt easily and pair well with broccoli rabe. Think of it as a grown-up grilled cheese — but don't worry, it still pairs well with tomato soup (canned or not).