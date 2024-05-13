Grilled Tofu With Mango Salsa Recipe

Get ready for a flavor explosion with this grilled tofu and mango salsa recipe. Back in the day, tofu got a bad rap for being on the bland side. But it's grown enormously in popularity lately, because with the right marinade and a few cooking tricks, tofu can be bursting with flavor. The combination of fresh lime juice, soy sauce, and maple syrup used in the tofu marinade gives you a tangy kick, a savory richness, and a hint of sweetness in every bite. Paired with the zesty and juicy freshness of mango salsa, it is a match made in heaven. Tofu, an excellent source of vegan protein, is no stranger to the grill, which adds another layer of appeal by imparting a smoky flavor and a satisfyingly firm texture that can mimic the characteristics of grilled meats.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "This easy, no-fuss dish is perfect when you are having an outdoor barbecue and want to provide options for vegetarians or vegans. The mango salsa dresses it up and can also be served on the side as a dip with chips." Keep reading to learn how to make this flavorful grilled tofu and mango salsa.