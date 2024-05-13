Grilled Tofu With Mango Salsa Recipe
Get ready for a flavor explosion with this grilled tofu and mango salsa recipe. Back in the day, tofu got a bad rap for being on the bland side. But it's grown enormously in popularity lately, because with the right marinade and a few cooking tricks, tofu can be bursting with flavor. The combination of fresh lime juice, soy sauce, and maple syrup used in the tofu marinade gives you a tangy kick, a savory richness, and a hint of sweetness in every bite. Paired with the zesty and juicy freshness of mango salsa, it is a match made in heaven. Tofu, an excellent source of vegan protein, is no stranger to the grill, which adds another layer of appeal by imparting a smoky flavor and a satisfyingly firm texture that can mimic the characteristics of grilled meats.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "This easy, no-fuss dish is perfect when you are having an outdoor barbecue and want to provide options for vegetarians or vegans. The mango salsa dresses it up and can also be served on the side as a dip with chips." Keep reading to learn how to make this flavorful grilled tofu and mango salsa.
Gather the ingredients for grilled tofu with mango salsa
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up super firm tofu, mango, avocado, red pepper, red onion, cilantro, and fresh limes. "You'll want to use perfectly ripe mangoes in this recipe. Gently squeeze the mango without using too much pressure; it should be slightly soft, indicating its inner flesh is ripe and ready to eat. If you buy firm mangoes, just leave them on the counter for a few days to soften up," Hahn shares. Then grab a jar of pickled jalapeños and check your condiment cabinet for apple cider vinegar, maple syrup, soy sauce, garlic granules, and salt.
Step 1: Make the marinade
In a small bowl combine ¼ cup lime juice, vinegar, maple syrup, soy sauce, and garlic granules.
Step 2: Marinate the tofu
Place the tofu in a container and coat it with the marinade, brushing it on to cover all sides. Let this marinate for at least 1 hour or up to 2 days in advance.
Step 3: Pre-heat the grill
Pre-heat the grill to medium-high heat.
Step 4: Make the mango salsa
While the tofu is marinating, make the mango salsa by combining the mango, avocado, red pepper, red onion, cilantro, jalapeño, remaining 1 tablespoon of lime juice, and salt.
Step 5: Grill the tofu
Place the tofu slabs on the grill and cook for 6-8 minutes on each side until you see grill marks.
Step 6: Serve the tofu with mango salsa
Serve the grilled tofu with the mango salsa.
What are some tips for grilling tofu?
When grilling tofu, it's important to preheat the grill to help achieve a better sear, contributing to its flavor and texture and ensuring it doesn't stick to the grill. The high heat quickly browns the surface, creating those desirable grill marks and a slightly crispy exterior while keeping the inside tender. Since tofu cooks quickly it's a good idea to stay close to the grill. As soon as you see defined grill marks, you can flip the tofu. If you are using firm or extra firm tofu instead of super firm, you may want to use a grill basket instead of grilling directly on the grates.
If you want to skip the grill and make this inside, there are several options. An indoor grill pan is a great alternative to outdoor grilling, as it allows you to achieve grill marks and a hint of charred flavor while cooking indoors. Simply preheat the grill pan over medium-high heat, lightly oil it to prevent sticking, and then grill the tofu until it develops grill marks and is heated through. You can also cook the tofu in a cast iron skillet or simply bake it in a 400-degree oven for about 25 minutes.
How can I customize the grilled tofu?
To start, you can use different types of tofu in this recipe. Super firm tofu will save you time because it doesn't need to be pressed, but you can use firm or extra firm tofu if that's what you have on hand. To press the tofu, place it in a shallow bowl, stack a plate on top, and put something heavy on top of the plate. Let it sit undisturbed for at least 20 minutes and then discard the water that has collected in the bowl.
One of tofu's standout qualities lies in its knack for soaking up marinades effectively, and in this recipe you can switch up the marinade to experiment with different flavor profiles. Consider adding ingredients like grated ginger, sriracha sauce, sesame oil, or even pineapple juice for a tropical twist that complements the mango salsa. You can also try incorporating herbs like cilantro or parsley for added freshness. If you choose to add fresh herbs, blend the marinade in a blender to break them down.
You can customize the mango salsa by incorporating additional ingredients. Quartered cherry tomatoes or diced tomatoes would add juiciness and acidity to the salsa, balancing the sweetness of the mango. Finely diced cucumber adds a refreshing crunch and a hint of coolness. Fresh corn kernels or grilled corn adds sweetness and a crunchy texture. Make it spicier by using diced fresh jalapeños instead of pickled or different types of chiles for an extra kick.
