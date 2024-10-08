Sweet and Spicy Gochujang Shrimp Skewers Recipe

Sweet and spicy gochujang shrimp skewers are just the ticket for a dish that feels like it just came off the hot grill in a busy Seoul night market. They pop with red color and heat from the pungent spice paste but feel sweet and cooling as they hit your tongue. You won't be able to stop at just one!

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the key to this recipe is gochujang, a fermented Korean chile paste that's been gaining popularity in kitchens worldwide. Gochujang is made from red chile peppers, glutinous rice, fermented soybean flour, salt, and at times, barley malt. It offers a complex flavor profile that's spicy, sweet, and umami-rich. Gochujang has been a staple in Korean cuisine for centuries, where it's traditionally used to add depth and heat to various dishes.

In this recipe, we're using this traditional Korean ingredient to create a bold marinade for shrimp. The combination of gochujang's heat with a touch of sweetness from honey creates a marinade that leaves you wanting more with every bite. Once these skewers catch some heat, it all coalesces into a sticky, delicious coating that will leave your lips tingling and your fingers stained with red juices, all in the best way possible. So, grab a stack of napkins and get to grilling these Korean-inspired shrimp skewers!