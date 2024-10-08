Sweet And Spicy Gochujang Shrimp Skewers Recipe
Sweet and spicy gochujang shrimp skewers are just the ticket for a dish that feels like it just came off the hot grill in a busy Seoul night market. They pop with red color and heat from the pungent spice paste but feel sweet and cooling as they hit your tongue. You won't be able to stop at just one!
According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the key to this recipe is gochujang, a fermented Korean chile paste that's been gaining popularity in kitchens worldwide. Gochujang is made from red chile peppers, glutinous rice, fermented soybean flour, salt, and at times, barley malt. It offers a complex flavor profile that's spicy, sweet, and umami-rich. Gochujang has been a staple in Korean cuisine for centuries, where it's traditionally used to add depth and heat to various dishes.
In this recipe, we're using this traditional Korean ingredient to create a bold marinade for shrimp. The combination of gochujang's heat with a touch of sweetness from honey creates a marinade that leaves you wanting more with every bite. Once these skewers catch some heat, it all coalesces into a sticky, delicious coating that will leave your lips tingling and your fingers stained with red juices, all in the best way possible. So, grab a stack of napkins and get to grilling these Korean-inspired shrimp skewers!
Gather the ingredients for gochujang shrimp skewers
To make the shrimp marinade, you will need gochujang paste, honey, minced garlic, soy sauce, and sesame oil. For the shrimp skewers themselves, we'll go with large peeled and deveined shrimp, tails on, and a teaspoon of neutral cooking oil. For the dipping sauce, we will again gather gochujang paste, lime juice, honey, sesame oil, and garlic. For garnishing the dish, set aside some thinly sliced scallions and toasted sesame seeds.
Step 1: Make the marinade
Make the shrimp marinade: Combine the gochujang, honey, minced garlic cloves, soy sauce, and sesame oil in a bowl.
Step 2: Reserve some of the marinade
Reserve 2 tablespoons of the marinade for basting.
Step 3: Toss the shrimp in the marinade
Toss the shrimp with the larger portion of the marinade and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Step 4: Prepare the dipping sauce
Meanwhile, prepare the dipping sauce: Whisk together the gochujang, lime juice, honey, sesame oil, minced garlic clove, and 1 tablespoon water until smooth. Add more water, as needed, and set aside.
Step 5: Soak the skewers
Soak as many wooden skewers as you will need in water for 30 minutes.
Step 6: Skewer the shrimp
Thread the marinated shrimp onto the skewers.
Step 7: Preheat a cast-iron pan
Preheat a cast-iron pan with 1 teaspoon oil over medium-high heat.
Step 8: Cook the shrimp skewers
Cook the skewers for 2–3 minutes per side, until the shrimp are opaque and slightly charred. Baste with the remaining marinade halfway through cooking.
Step 9: Garnish the shrimp skewers
Garnish with scallions and sesame seeds.
Step 10: Serve the shrimp skewers and sauce
Serve immediately with the gochujang-lime dipping sauce.
- For the skewers
- 3 tablespoons gochujang paste
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 2 scallions, thinly sliced
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
- 1 teaspoon neutral oil, or more, for cooking
- For the dipping sauce
- 2 tablespoons gochujang paste
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1 clove garlic, minced
What is gochujang paste, and what can I use as a substitute?
Gochujang is truly a cornerstone of Korean cuisine, a standout ingredient due to its complex flavor profile and versatility. This thick, sticky paste is the product of a months- or years-long fermentation process, during which time the ingredients transform into a flavorful and multi-layered paste. The result is a condiment that balances spicy, sweet, and umami flavor notes and has a deep red color and a consistency similar to tomato paste.
While gochujang has become more widely available, you may want to substitute it at times. However, due to its unique fermentation process and ingredients list, there's no perfect replacement for this specialty ingredient. However, some alternatives can come close by providing similar flavor notes and color.
For the easiest gochujang substitute, try combining miso paste with Korean red chile powder (gochugaru) and a touch of honey, or mixing sriracha sauce with miso paste and brown sugar. Thai chile paste (sambal oelek) blended with miso and honey can also work in a pinch. For a simpler option, you could blend red pepper flakes, soy sauce, and brown sugar. You may have to play around with your quantities and especially the amount of sweetener you add, but these substitutions will help you come close to the key flavors that this recipe needs to shine.
What can you serve with gochujang shrimp skewers to make a complete meal?
There are many things to serve alongside these skewers for a Korean-inspired meal. First, play around with gochujang in your regular recipes. Chefs love using this specialty ingredient to perk up regular old recipes, giving them a unique depth of flavor and an intoxicating aroma. Use it to glaze chicken wings, or make a chocolate cake like you've never tried before. It even works in a grilled cheese!
Or, make some bulgogi meatballs as an appetizers. They pack all of the flavors of the traditional Korean dish but deliver them in a cute, finger food–sized package. Kimchi-sesame hot dogs are also reminiscent of a typical Korean street food dish, with layers of flavor and texture in every bite. And, if you're a fan of Korean fried chicken, you simply can't pass up a good Korean fried chicken sandwich. You may need a fire extinguisher — or a tall glass of cold Korean beer — to put out the fire in your mouth after this meal!