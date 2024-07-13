Saucy Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich Recipe
Fried chicken sandwiches tend to inspire enthusiastic fans, whether that entails a simple fast-food bite or seeking out a gourmet version. And then, there are those who set out to recreate the flavor-packed meal at home. Tasting Table recipe developer Leah Maroney shares this saucy Korean fried chicken sandwich recipe that will satisfy your cravings. Although Korean fried chicken is often served solo, this stacked variation is an absolute feast.
Aside from featuring a delicious gochujang marinade, the chicken is lightly breaded with cornstarch, which Maroney says "gives it the ultimate crunch." That's her favorite quality of this dish, though the gochunjang barbecue sauce coating the meat is equally delectable. Layered with a creamy kimchi slaw on a brioche bun, this sandwich ticks all of the boxes. While it's certainly filling as a standalone dish, Maroney suggests, "I would serve it with classic BBQ sides, such as pasta salad, or with some kind of crunchy green salad. Fries, of course, are always a win."
Gather the ingredients for saucy Korean fried chicken sandwiches
For this sandwich recipe, you'll need chicken breast, ground black pepper, gochujang paste, soy sauce, sherry, and minced garlic. "I use a simple dry sherry or a cooking sherry," Maroney says. "It provides a unique flavor that's similar to Chinese cooking wines but is easier to find." Next, for the slaw, pick up some kimchi, mayonnaise, rice wine vinegar, honey, ground black pepper, sesame seeds, cabbage slaw, and chopped scallions.
To bread the chicken, use cornstarch, baking powder, salt, and ground black pepper, and fry it all in vegetable oil. For the saucy coating, you'll need sesame oil, gochujang paste, brown sugar, soy sauce, minced garlic, and ketchup. To assemble the sandwich, get some brioche buns and unsalted butter.
Step 1: Cut and pound the chicken
Cut each chicken breast roughly in half and pound until it reaches your desired thickness.
Step 2: Whisk the marinade
Whisk together the pepper, gochujang, soy sauce, sherry, and garlic in a medium-sized bowl.
Step 3: Marinate the chicken
Add the chicken, cover, and marinate for at least 1 hour and up to 4 hours.
Step 4: Chop the kimchi
Prepare the slaw: Roughly chop the kimchi into bite-sized pieces.
Step 5: Whisk together the slaw sauce
Whisk together the mayo, rice wine vinegar, honey, ground black pepper, and sesame seeds in a bowl.
Step 6: Add the kimchi, cabbage, and scallions
Add the kimchi, cabbage slaw mix, and chopped scallions and toss until well coated. Set aside.
Step 7: Combine the breading ingredients
Prepare the breading: Whisk together the cornstarch, baking powder, salt, and pepper in a shallow dish.
Step 8: Heat the oil
Heat the vegetable oil in a heavy-bottomed, large pan until it reaches 325 F.
Step 9: Coat the chicken with breading
Dip the chicken in the breading until all of the sides are well coated.
Step 10: Fry the chicken
Add the chicken to the hot oil and cook for 5 minutes on each side, then continue cooking until golden brown and the center reaches 165 F.
Step 11: Drain the chicken
Remove from the oil and drain on a paper towel–lined plate.
Step 12: Make the sandwich sauce
Prepare the sauce: In a small saucepan, combine the sesame oil, gochujang, brown sugar, soy sauce, garlic, and ketchup. Bring to a simmer and cook on low until thickened, about 3 minutes.
Step 13: Butter the buns
To make the sandwich, spread both sides of the buns with butter.
Step 14: Toast the buns
Toast the buns in a pan or griddle until golden brown.
Step 15: Coat the fried chicken in the sauce
Dip the fried chicken into the sauce and coat all of the sides.
Step 16: Assemble the sandwich
Add the chicken to the bottom bun and top with the slaw.
Step 17: Serve
Top with the other bun, and enjoy.
- For the chicken
- 2 (8-ounce) chicken breasts
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon gochujang paste
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- ¼ cup sherry
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- For the slaw
- ½ cup kimchi
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- 2 teaspoons rice wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon honey
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
- 1 cup cabbage slaw
- 2 scallions, chopped
- For the breading
- ½ cup cornstarch
- 2 tablespoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- For the sauce
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 2 tablespoons gochujang paste
- ⅓ cup brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons ketchup
- For the sandwich
- 4 brioche buns
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- Cut each chicken breast roughly in half and pound until it reaches your desired thickness.
- Whisk together the pepper, gochujang, soy sauce, sherry, and garlic in a medium-sized bowl.
- Add the chicken, cover, and marinate for at least 1 hour and up to 4 hours.
- Prepare the slaw: Roughly chop the kimchi into bite-sized pieces.
- Whisk together the mayo, rice wine vinegar, honey, ground black pepper, and sesame seeds in a bowl.
- Add the kimchi, cabbage slaw mix, and chopped scallions and toss until well coated. Set aside.
- Prepare the breading: Whisk together the cornstarch, baking powder, salt, and pepper in a shallow dish.
- Heat the vegetable oil in a heavy-bottomed, large pan until it reaches 325 F.
- Dip the chicken in the breading until all of the sides are well coated.
- Add the chicken to the hot oil and cook for 5 minutes on each side, then continue cooking until golden brown and the center reaches 165 F.
- Remove from the oil and drain on a paper towel–lined plate.
- Prepare the sauce: In a small saucepan, combine the sesame oil, gochujang, brown sugar, soy sauce, garlic, and ketchup. Bring to a simmer and cook on low until thickened, about 3 minutes.
- To make the sandwich, spread both sides of the buns with butter.
- Toast the buns in a pan or griddle until golden brown.
- Dip the fried chicken into the sauce and coat all of the sides.
- Add the chicken to the bottom bun and top with the slaw.
- Top with the other bun, and enjoy.
What are the origins of Korean fried chicken?
Korean fried chicken might be Korean in its seasonings and flavor profile, but the recipe was actually influenced by American culture following the Korean War. With the U.S. military in Korea in the '60s and '70s, fried chicken became increasingly common. Popular American franchises offered the dish with variations that incorporated Asian ingredients, and many locals began opening new Korean fried chicken restaurants during the continent-wide financial crisis in the late '90s.
The cornstarch breading is a hallmark of the recipe, providing a light crunch that doesn't weigh down the dish. Meanwhile, the gochujang sauce that coats the meat introduced a sweet, spicy, and sticky component to complement the crispy texture. Chicken wings and drums are commonly used in the recipe, though the specifics vary depending on the dish in question. Boneless chicken breast is ideal for the purpose of a sandwich, whereas bite-sized pieces work well as a snack.
How can you customize this Korean fried chicken sandwich?
The beauty of a sandwich is that you can switch up the garnishes and condiments to easily transform the dish's flavor profile. Maroney agrees and offers some variations for serving this saucy Korean fried chicken sandwich in different ways. "The sauced chicken goes well with just mayo instead of the kimchi slaw," she says. "You can also do a regular coleslaw." This would keep the toppings a bit more traditional and would highlight the saucy fried chicken. She notes that other classic add-ons, such as lettuce, onions, tomato, and pickles, also work.
Meanwhile, you can transform the format of this sandwich by swapping out the brioche bun. Maroney suggests serving it in a wrap for a different take, and even points out that you can bypass the wrap or bun entirely. "You can also make this recipe with chicken wings and serve the slaw on the side," she says. Aside from wings and breasts, Maroney suggests using chicken thighs as an alternative.