Fried chicken sandwiches tend to inspire enthusiastic fans, whether that entails a simple fast-food bite or seeking out a gourmet version. And then, there are those who set out to recreate the flavor-packed meal at home. Tasting Table recipe developer Leah Maroney shares this saucy Korean fried chicken sandwich recipe that will satisfy your cravings. Although Korean fried chicken is often served solo, this stacked variation is an absolute feast.

Aside from featuring a delicious gochujang marinade, the chicken is lightly breaded with cornstarch, which Maroney says "gives it the ultimate crunch." That's her favorite quality of this dish, though the gochunjang barbecue sauce coating the meat is equally delectable. Layered with a creamy kimchi slaw on a brioche bun, this sandwich ticks all of the boxes. While it's certainly filling as a standalone dish, Maroney suggests, "I would serve it with classic BBQ sides, such as pasta salad, or with some kind of crunchy green salad. Fries, of course, are always a win."