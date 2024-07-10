16 Creative Ways Recipe Developers Use Gochujang

Gochujang is probably one of the most beloved and widely available Korean ingredient staples, and for good reason: Its spicy, sweet, and umami flavor profile can transform even the most basic of dishes into something special, delivering heat and subtle sweetness. The main ingredient in gochujang is gochu chilies, and they're responsible for the red, rusty color of the paste. It also contains sticky rice, which gives the condiment its unique, sticky texture, along with meju, or fermented soybean powder, and barley malt. When all of these ingredients come together, they yield a thick paste that has countless uses in Korean cooking.

Of course, plenty of Korean dishes (like the wildly popular bibimbap, which has now been exported all over the world) call for gochujang. But the versatile ingredient can be used in an incredibly wide variety of recipes, from simple pasta dishes to basic sandwiches to rich, complex desserts. Your best bet? Buy a container of gochujang and try it out, experimenting with written recipes or just riffing with the dishes you make on a regular basis.

Before you start cooking, though, you might want to take a look at these creative ways to use gochujang. We spoke to recipe developers Yu Mon Khin of Khin's Kitchen and Jenny Wooster-McBride of Peel with Zeal to get some interesting ideas. Try some of these ideas out for yourself or let them inspire you to utilize gochujang in a new, unexpected way.