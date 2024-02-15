The Simple Addition Of Gochujang Takes Any Carbonara Pasta To The Next Level

Some ingredients are always worthwhile to have stocked, their essence adding that extra pop to a variety of dishes. Such a quality certainly applies to gochujang, a fermented Korean chili paste. In addition to some spice, the product has a complex palate of sweetness, a bit of tang, and a tasty dose of umami, which means it lends a savoriness to dishes.

Looking for ways to integrate such a tasty component in recipes outside of Korean staples? Turn to spaghetti carbonara, the decadent pasta dish loaded with pancetta and a creamy yolk-based sauce. The gochujang fits right in, complementing the velvety flavors with a hint of spice, as well as amplifying the dish's complexity.

To expand the gochujang's sauce base, throw in some vinegar and honey, too, playing on gochujang's sweet and tangy qualities. Such a Korean-Italian fusion builds a unique palate, all the while coming together in only a few minutes.