Spice Up Bland Buttered Noodles With A Dollop Of Korean Gochujang

Buttered noodles, while simple, reliable, and comforting, can sometimes leave you craving a little more excitement. Luckily, its bland taste also makes the perfect canvas for endless strokes of creativity and experimentation. Almost anything can be used to dress up this dish, from staples like fish sauce to less conventional things such as saffron or za'atar. Well, here's one more condiment to add to the list if you like a little heat in your food: gochujang.

This well-known Korean chili paste has gained immense popularity over the last few years, mainly due to its unique mixture of spicy, umami, piquant, and subtly sweet flavors. That intensity cuts right through the butter's soft, creamy taste. The juxtaposition treats the taste buds to contrasting flavors that somehow still harmonize perfectly with one another. Plus, with a naturally thick consistency, the paste also helps to enrich the dish's texture, coating each strand of noodle in a velvety smoothness. A dollop is all it takes to infuse your buttered noodles with this paste's eccentricity and instantly transform them into something much more complex and intriguing.