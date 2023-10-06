Fish Sauce Is The Secret Ingredient For Umami-Packed Buttered Noodles

Buttered noodles are right up there with mashed potatoes and gravy when it comes to comfort food. A quick and inexpensive dish that's perfect for solo nights curled up on the couch, lunch with the kids, or as a no-fuss anytime snack. The simplicity of buttered noodles is part of what makes this easy-pleasing dish so great. But if you've got a hankering for something more (and you've already tried garlic and parsley), look no further than fish sauce for an unbeatable, umami-packed punch that will up your buttered noodle game.

As a bottled condiment, fish sauce is widely available in the Asian food section of grocery stores. But why use it? Fish sauce is similar to soy sauce in its full savory umami flavor, as well as its thin, brown, and salty profile. But where soy sauce is derived from soybeans, this secret ingredient is basically comprised of the liquid produced from fermented fish and salt. It's most often made from anchovies, but depending on the variety and brand you purchase, your fish sauce could contain other types of fish from sardines and mackerel all the way to shrimp. And while you might not have thought to add something as unconventional as a fish sauce to your simple buttered noodles before, once you've tried it, you may very well find yourself — like the fish it comes from — hooked.