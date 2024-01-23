Gochujang Adds The Spicy Punch Your Grilled Cheese Needs

Have you ever had a grilled cheese sandwich and wished it packed a spicy punch? You're not alone. Luckily, there's a secret ingredient that can elevate your next grilled cheese, and it might already be in your pantry: gochujang. Gochujang is a fermented Korean hot pepper paste or condiment. You usually find gochujang in a plastic container shelved at room temperature, and this spicy paste made from hot chiles is typically vegan, but we do suggest you check the label to see if it's gluten-free. While usually made with glutinous rice, gochujang made with barley malt is not gluten-free.

Gochujang is a wonderful staple to have in your pantry. This spicy condiment is complex yet balanced, blending heat, sweetness, and umami. Its use extends to various Korean and Asian dishes, from bibimbaps and tofu stews to marinades and barbecue. You can also find gochujang as an ingredient in desserts such as butter mochi, cookies, and spicy chocolate cakes. So, why not incorporate gochujang into a grilled cheese?

When added to a grilled cheese, you'll turn a simple and comforting dish into a total gourmet experience. When using gochujang, however, less is more; its intense heat means a little goes a long way. A light smear (about a teaspoon or less) inside your grilled cheese sandwich can elevate the taste without overpowering the other flavors or making you sweat.