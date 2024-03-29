Gochujang Is The Ingredient Your Next Ribeye Steak Needs, According To Bobby Flay - Exclusive

Ribeye is one of those steak cuts that seems to have everything going for it; stunning marbling, robust flavor, tender meat, and an impressive bone to boot. To some, all that is needed to coax perfection from this chop is to season it and pan sear, broil, or grill it to medium rare. Then there's Bobby Flay, a chef known for his spicy approach to Southwestern cuisine.

Flay, who certainly knows a thing or two about bringing the heat when it comes to meat, recently gave an exclusive interview to Tasting Table senior editor Alexandra Cass, discussing a range of topics including his newly opened French restaurant, Brasserie B in Las Vegas. While Flay hews closely on the menu to French classics, there are plenty of flourishes that remind diners who is at the helm. Those include liberal use of spices and other stylistically atypical ingredients, such as a ribeye kissed with the unique flavor of Korean gochujang.

"It's literally one of the best ingredients in the world," Flay says. "I've been able to create a glaze using it. And so basically we spice-rub the rib eye, we cook it, it gets really crusty, and then, when it's coming off the grill, we slather it with this gochujang glaze, which [has] got spice to it, it's got sweetness to it, and it has that fermentation to it."