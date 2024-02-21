The Number One Staple At Any French Bistro, According To Bobby Flay - Exclusive

Bobby Flay's signature style of cuisine, replete with Southwestern flavors and spice, isn't generally seen on the menus of traditional French bistros. But that doesn't mean the celebrated chef and TV personality doesn't have an abiding love for Gallic dishes and restaurants. In fact, Flay recently opened his own French restaurant, Brasserie B, in Las Vegas' Caesars Palace, which he told Tasting Table Senior Editor Alexandra Cass all about in an exclusive interview.

Brasserie B serves up many French classics, albeit with an unmistakable Flay spin from decidedly non-French ingredients. Of course, the pantheon of bistro dishes is wide. No restaurant attempts to offer them all, but there is one, rather humble item that Flay thinks a bistro menu is remiss without: french fries. That's right, though they may seem as American as apple pie (which isn't, at least exclusively), french fries — aka pommes frites — are de rigueur on a bistro's board of fare, says Flay. "I think they are maybe one of the most important things in this cuisine," he declared.

Fries are so important to Flay that Brasserie B's menu features an entire section built around them. The "Avec Frites" section includes a range of proteins, from lobster with roasted garlic to a NY strip with béarnaise, accompanied by the restaurant's twice-cooked french fries. They also come as a side with a rich red pepper mayonnaise for dipping. But don't let the "side item" designation fool you; Flay puts some serious thought — and work — into these fries.