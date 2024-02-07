Bobby Flay Is Turning Up The Heat On Classic French Flavors At Brasserie B - Exclusive Interview

Like you mentioned, there are a lot of classic French bistro flavors featured all over this menu. You say, though, that you're bringing your bold Bobby Flay culinary style to this. In which dishes in particular do you feel like your signature style really comes through the most on this menu?

Basically in every category, there's a sense of me taking a little bit of my own creative license in terms of flavor. First of all, if you look at the raw bar and you look at the tower, you'll see an espelette hot sauce listed. I created that sauce because no matter what country I'm cooking from, I can always find a chili pepper. So espelette is a French pepper, and so I created a hot sauce based on that flavor and that ingredient. And that kind of permeates all the things in the raw bar. Like the prawn cocktail, for instance, it's got smoked chilies in the cocktail sauce. The blue crab cocktail, it's sauce verte, so it's got some tomatillos and roasted green chilies in it. Same thing for the Bay Scallops Sophie. It's named after my daughter, Sophie. You have the hot sauce there and the crunchy garlic.

You can literally go in every category. The clams Barcelona, it's utilizing all the flavors of Spain, which I love so much, just bringing it into this concept. So when you get this cast-iron dish filled with these clams that are beautifully gratined, when you taste the flavor, you're going to taste the smokiness of the paprika, you're going to taste the spiciness of the chorizo. The mussels and fries with the broth, it's not just white wine and butter, but it's got chorizo added to it.

So I just have to have a pop of those kinds of flavors on my menu, otherwise people don't feel like it's my restaurant. You know what I mean? I have to continue to reinforce that. Even if you look at the black bass, right? It says "herbs de Provence and sauce jaune." So sauce jaune is a made-up name. It just means yellow sauce. And what I'm using there is a yellow chili pepper from South America called aji amarillo, which I just love the flavor of. So I make a sauce out that. When you get this dish, it's very simple. It's this beautiful black bass, crispy skin, and then it's got a bunch of herbs on it with some olive oil, et cetera. And then underneath it is this really beautiful pale yellow sauce on the bottom of it. But when you taste it, it's like an explosion of flavor.

So that's always been my take on this kind of food; wonderful technique, great authenticity, and classic and history to it, but I'm cooking there, so I have to put a little bit of my signature on. That might look like classic — like when you go to Paris and you order skate, classically it's with brown butter. Actually, years ago it used to be black butter, but I think they actually banned it because it was probably not very good for you. So they toned it down to brown butter. But obviously I'm using smoked chilies in the sauce. You're not going to find that in Paris, probably.

But it's not a Bobby Flay restaurant if there's not a little spice to wake things up.

I agree.