Ina Garten Drops A Fall Release Date For Her Long-Awaited Memoir

If you're a fan of Ina Garten, then we've uncovered some news that might excite you like it did us. You might already know the famed cook, author, and TV personality is opening up in a long-awaited memoir — and now there's a release date. In an update to her Instagram bio, Garten confirms her "memoir [is] coming out [on] October 1st 2024." Sure, it seems like quite a long wait before you can crack open your copy, but we think it'll be worth it.

The book will be published by Celadon Books, according to a press release. "Ina Garten is beloved by all, a national treasure who has become iconic beyond the food world. Her memoir will cement her legacy in the cultural landscape," co-publisher Deb Futter shared in the release.

While the title of the memoir hasn't been announced, there's a lot Garten can delve into from when she worked in the White House to when she bought a specialty food shop, called Barefoot Contessa, in East Hampton that she owned until it shuttered in 2004. And that doesn't include her decades-long experience as a TV personality and cookbook author.

"By finding a way to do what I love for a living — cooking — I've been fortunate to build a career that has not only been incredibly rewarding but has brought people together through the power of home cooking. I hope my book will inspire readers to find their own unique story," Garten noted in the press release.