The Sweet Story Behind The Dish Named After Bobby Flay's Daughter At Brasserie B - Exclusive

There are lots of dishes that have been named after people by enterprising chefs looking to celebrate someone famous or possibly market on name recognition. Arthur Wellesley, the former Duke of Wellington and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, lends his title to the sumptuous beef wellington, and Russian prima ballerina Anna Pavlova is honored with a crunchy meringue dessert that is wildly popular in Australia. But, occasionally dishes are named after folks not quite as well known but no less special, relatively at least. Such is the case with a dish on the debut menu of Bobby Flay's new French restaurant Brasserie B, as the celebrity chef told Tasting Table in an exclusive interview.

A love letter to the "bustling brasseries" he loves to frequent in Paris, Brasserie B features a plethora of French classics, but only one dish is named after a person. Featured a la carte on the extensive raw bar menu and on the impressive "Tower Magnifique," the Bay Scallops Sophie are an ode to Flay's daughter, who has an affinity for crustaceans. "Sophie has been a shellfish lover since the day she was born," Flay noted. "I mean, literally, she was eating mussels and clams when she was like six months old. Shellfish is always her thing."