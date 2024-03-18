Glaze Beef Short Ribs In Gochujang For A Spicy Upgrade

When it comes to pepper-based condiments, few offer versatility quite like gochujang. An essential component of Korean cuisine, gochujang is a fermented chili paste with a complex palate. The condiment brings notes of umami, salt, sugar, and, of course — some heat — although in varying degrees. Plus, its paste-like texture enables many applications. It easily dissolves into marinades and makes a terrific glaze for tasty meats like short ribs.

With their high-fat content, short ribs are ideal for slow cooking. The beef cooks down into a very tender pull-apart texture, softened by melted fat. And the gochujang glaze imparts a delicious textural finish, caramelizing the exterior to an appealing dark hue. Simply mix the condiment with sweet ingredients like honey and mirin and brush onto the beef prior to cooking. The gochujang already contains some sugar; however, the additional sweetener will amplify caramelization. Plus, the pepper paste offers a dose of heat and savory complexity that won't overwhelm the beef. It's the perfect condiment for upgrading short ribs.