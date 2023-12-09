Gochujang-Infused Sauce Takes Your Fried Chicken Sandwich To A New Level

Some are over the fried chicken sandwich wars, simply exhausted by the onslaught of fast food chains rolling out take-after-take on the humble sandwich that Chick-fil-A dubiously takes credit for inventing. There are others, however, who can't get enough of crispy, juicy fried chicken on a bun. But even those in the latter camp may find themselves fatigued with preparations that seem to mirror each other.

For those folks who still go hard for fried chicken sandwiches and want to make them at home, there is a sweet, spicy, umami-forward ingredient that can help reimagine what the hearty sandwich can be — gochujang. Hailing from Korea, gochujang is a paste of fiery Korean chili powder, glutinous rice, fermented soybean powder, barley malt powder, and salt. The result is a thick, sticky, smoky, and sweet red condiment with a smoldering heat that creeps up on you.

While it could be spread directly on a bun, it more ably serves a fried chicken sandwich as a star component of a sauce. There are many ways to go about this, from creating an intoxicating glaze for the poultry itself to making a more straightforward condiment, helping you unlock untold levels of fried chicken sandwich goodness.