Bulgogi Meatballs Party Appetizer Recipe

A party is only as good as its appetizer meatballs. You know the ones: Bite-sized and needing no more than a simple toothpick, the gooey, warming meatballs are easy to snack on while waiting for the main course. With a little soy sauce, fiery gochujang, and nutty sesame oil, they can fit right into Korean banchan, complementing the spicy-sour kimchi and salty seaweed portions of the traditional pre-dinner snack.

This recipe, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, infuses the flavor profile of bulgogi beef, a Korean barbecue staple, into soft, tender ground beef meatballs. Coated in a salty, spicy glaze, the meatballs take the best of bulgogi's smoky flavor and combine it with the sticky, slightly-sweet appetizer we know and love. It's easy to throw together, too, giving you more time for the entrees that come after it. If you needed a new way to dress up a familiar appetizer, these bulgogi beef meatballs are a good place to start — and if you have leftovers, pair them with rice for a perfect next-day lunch.