How To Cook The Egg For Your Bibimbap Topping

You're in the kitchen ready to make bibimbap and the recipe presents you with a delicious dilemma: How will you crown your bibimbap? Will you make it with a fried sunny-side up egg or mix a raw egg directly into the rice? Bibimbap, a beloved Korean staple, presents a comforting bowl of steamed rice, vibrant with an array of sauteed vegetables like spinach, zucchini, and carrots, often accompanied by your choice of protein. The final crowning touch is usually an egg.

A sunny-side up egg is the classic way to enhance bibimbap made in a regular bowl. To make one, fry the egg in oil but keep the yolk intact and unturned. You want fully set whites that are also crispy, and a runny, golden center. The warm, runny yolk spills over the other ingredients atop your bibimbap, acting like a velvety sauce. Garnish the fried egg with sesame seeds, let the yolk do its thing, and mix everything with a spicy-sweet bibimbap sauce. On the other hand, if you enjoy bibimbap in a hot dolsot (or stone pot), we recommend cracking open a raw egg instead.