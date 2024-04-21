Kimchi-Sesame Hot Dog Recipe

If you've only ever had hot dogs wrapped in foil and smeared with ketchup, you haven't been living up to your full hot dog potential. While a classic combination (unless you're in Chicago), ketchup is just one condiment that can dress up the bun-encased dog. The world of gourmet hot dogs is surprisingly vast — in some cities, sweet toppings like fruit loops and peanut butter are popular choices, while in others the slim sausage is piled high with other meats.

In this recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn, a charred and juicy all-beef hot dog is topped with Korean-inspired elements like kimchi, green onion, sesame seeds, and a sesame slaw. The crisp cabbage-and-carrot slaw is a burst of fresh flavor on top of the warm, beefy dog, pairing perfectly with the tangy heat of fresh kimchi. If you love Korean barbecue, this ballpark version is perfect for your next summer cookout.