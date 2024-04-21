Kimchi-Sesame Hot Dog Recipe
If you've only ever had hot dogs wrapped in foil and smeared with ketchup, you haven't been living up to your full hot dog potential. While a classic combination (unless you're in Chicago), ketchup is just one condiment that can dress up the bun-encased dog. The world of gourmet hot dogs is surprisingly vast — in some cities, sweet toppings like fruit loops and peanut butter are popular choices, while in others the slim sausage is piled high with other meats.
In this recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn, a charred and juicy all-beef hot dog is topped with Korean-inspired elements like kimchi, green onion, sesame seeds, and a sesame slaw. The crisp cabbage-and-carrot slaw is a burst of fresh flavor on top of the warm, beefy dog, pairing perfectly with the tangy heat of fresh kimchi. If you love Korean barbecue, this ballpark version is perfect for your next summer cookout.
Gather the ingredients for kimchi-sesame hot dogs
Start with the basics here: Hot dogs and buns. We recommend straying a little from your typical hot dog selections here, splurging instead on high-quality beef hot dogs and dense brioche buns. From there, find a good jar of kimchi and some sesame seeds, then head over to the produce aisles. Grab a small green cabbage, an even smaller red cabbage, shredded carrots, and cilantro for the slaw, then grab garlic and scallions for the dressing and toppings. To complete the dressing, you'll need sesame oil, soy sauce, rice vinegar, and honey.
Step 1: Boil some water
Bring a pot of water to boil over medium heat.
Step 2: Par boil the hot dogs
Par-boil the hot dogs for 3-4 minutes, or until they float to the top.
Step 3: Heat up a skillet
Heat an oiled skillet over medium heat.
Step 4: Char the dogs
Transfer the par-boiled hot dogs to the skillet and brown on each side, about 5-6 minutes.
Step 5: Combine the coleslaw veggies
To make the slaw, add the cabbages, carrot, and cilantro to a large bowl.
Step 6: Whisk the dressing
Whisk the sesame oil, rice vinegar, soy sauce, honey, and garlic together in a small bowl.
Step 7: Toss the slaw together
Toss the vegetables with the sesame oil mixture.
Step 8: Add the hot dogs to buns
To assemble the hot dogs, place one sausage in each bun. If desired, slice the hot dogs down the center.
Step 9: Add kimchi
Divide the kimchi between the hot dogs.
Step 10: Top with slaw
Top with the sesame slaw.
Step 11: Garnish
Garnish with scallions and sesame seeds to serve.
What is the best way to cook hot dogs?
While they seem simple enough to put together, there are a few common mistakes everyone makes with hot dogs, especially when it comes to the cooking method. Boiling gets the job done but leaves a little to be desired, resulting in a juicy but plain dog. Grilling, on the other hand, chars the skin, imparting a delicious depth of flavor but often leaving the inside uncooked. The key, then, is to combine the cooking methods and achieve both a charred exterior and a juicy interior. Like our recipe suggests, boil the hot dogs first, cooking just for a few minutes until they float. If you don't have a grill, continue with the recipe as written to brown the hot dogs. If you do have a grill, add the boiled sausages to the preheated grates instead, allowing the hot dogs to char on all sides before removing. If you consider yourself a grill master, consider butterflying the hot dogs before adding to the grill so that even the inside receives some char — and that way, your toppings can be piled into the crevice. Don't trust yourself not to split the dogs in half? Just butterfly after cooking instead.
Can I store cooked hot dogs for later?
Compared to most meats, hot dogs last a pretty long time in the refrigerator and can even be frozen without hassle. This doesn't change after boiling, grilling, or searing the hot dogs. Store leftovers in airtight containers in the refrigerator, bun removed, for up to 1 week. Reheat the hot dog by microwaving until warmed through, then add to the bun and sprinkle on the toppings.
As for the toppings, plan to store these just a few days ahead, keeping the slaw in an airtight container for 3 to 4 days before tossing, and keeping kimchi only until the listed expiration date. If you have extra slaw after making your hot dogs, pile the slaw onto pulled pork sandwiches or add some to baked potatoes with crumbly bacon. As for extra kimchi, enjoy it plain (it's a great source of probiotics) or inside a bibimbap bowl with fried egg and rice.
- 4 beef hot dogs
- 1 ½ cups shredded green cabbage
- 1 ½ cups shredded red cabbage
- 1 cup shredded carrot
- ¼ cup roughly chopped cilantro leaves
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1 ½ tablespoons rice vinegar
- 1 ½ tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 1 clove garlic, grated
- 4 hot dog buns
- 1 cup kimchi
- 2 scallions, sliced
- 2 tablespoons sesame seeds
- Bring a pot of water to boil over medium heat.
- Par-boil the hot dogs for 3-4 minutes, or until they float to the top.
- Heat an oiled skillet over medium heat.
- Transfer the par-boiled hot dogs to the skillet and brown on each side, about 5-6 minutes.
- To make the slaw, add the cabbages, carrot, and cilantro to a large bowl.
- Whisk the sesame oil, rice vinegar, soy sauce, honey, and garlic together in a small bowl.
- Toss the vegetables with the sesame oil mixture.
- To assemble the hot dogs, place one sausage in each bun. If desired, slice the hot dogs down the center.
- Divide the kimchi between the hot dogs.
- Top with the sesame slaw.
- Garnish with scallions and sesame seeds to serve.
|Calories per Serving
|361
|Total Fat
|18.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|40.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|36.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.8 g
|Total Sugars
|8.6 g
|Sodium
|1,252.7 mg
|Protein
|12.7 g