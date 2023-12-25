Butterfly Your Hot Dogs For A Better Flavor Experience All Around

If your favorite thing about eating a grilled hot dog is its smoky, slightly crispy outer skin, you may want to try butterflying your dogs the next time you cook them. Butterflying refers to splitting the hot dog down the middle, but still leaving it attached on one side. You can almost picture it as if your hot dog was on a hinge. Butterflying allows for more surface area of the hot dog to touch the grill, and results in more delicious grilled bits.

A butterflied hot dog is perfect for adding an abundance of toppings as well. Whether you're a Chicago dog enthusiast or prefer a chili cheese dog, you'll have a nice crevice to add your toppings to that prevents the hot dog from becoming too messy. You can get even more flavor by including relish, sauces, cheeses, and more.

Get creative. Your butterflied hot dog will still fit into a normal bun as well. Consider this hack an easy way to give your basic, grilled hot dog a flavor upgrade.