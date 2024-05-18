Twice-Fried Salt And Pepper Tofu Recipe

Preparing tofu can be a little mystifying. For example, the soft bricks of bean curd are always packaged in water that has to be completely drained before using. Fail to drain the tofu, and you'll end up with bland, crumbly pieces. Because it's common to drain the tofu before using, it might sound backwards to stick it in a brine. But, a brine is the perfect thing to prepare your tofu for frying. The salty solution draws moisture out of the tofu, drying it out so that the tofu fries in the hot oil. Without this process, the moisture in the tofu will cause steaming, leading to soft, mushy tofu instead of the crispy, golden-brown bites we're looking for.

Even better, the brine can serve as a marinade, too, imparting flavor into the tofu while working to dry it out. You only need a little bit of salt for this to work, but you can use as much as ¼ cup for extra-flavorful tofu (it's very hard to over-season). You can also use soy sauce, chili crisp, hoisin, or extra spices for added flavor; don't be afraid to get creative.