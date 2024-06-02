Shrimp And Chorizo Skewers With Lime Aioli Recipe

There's no better reason to fire up the grill than for loaded-up skewers. The calling card of the summer, wooden skewers stacked high with meat and veggies are a staple for any grill master, and they're always good to have on hand for quick and easy dinners. This recipe, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, features jumbo shrimp wrapped around spicy rounds of chorizo that speared together with juicy, charred onions.

While the chili-marinated shrimp is filled with flavor of its own, the skewers become totally irresistible with the addition of a garlic-lime aioli. Not a typical aioli addition, lime adds a touch of tangy brightness to the garlicky sauce, but only just enough to give the essence of lime. Arguably the star of the show, this aioli is made from scratch sans mayo — and the result is well worth the effort. Besides, we take a shortcut approach to our aioli by pulsing it in a food processor until creamy (no mortar and pestle here). Together, the spicy skewers and creamy aioli make for a seriously delicious dinner that can be made in no time at all so that you can get back to enjoying those warm summer nights.