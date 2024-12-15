6 Condensed Milk Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

One perk, right off the bat, with Eagle Brand's sweetened condensed milk is that it comes with a pop tab — so no can opener is required. This would make working with it in the kitchen super easy, so it won some brownie points for itself before I had even cracked the seal. But when I finally got the can open, I found that it had a far thicker consistency than the Carnation brand that I had just worked with prior. I suspected this would be a problem later on with the bake, as a thicker consistency may suggest a lack of moisture, which would, in turn, impact the crumb structure of the cake.

Advertisement

As I suspected, this highly thick, gooey condensed milk really influenced the consistency of the cake. Whereas the other samples were light, airy, and fluffy, the crumb structure of this one was very tight. The top was a little more browned and had a delectable sheen, and I found the sweetness of the cake to be slightly more apparent than with other brands. Moreover, I noticed that there were a lot of pockets and streaks of flour in this cake. While this may look like a baker's error, I was completely sure that I mixed well before I poured it into the liners to ensure that no pockets of flour remained. So, my only reason for why this streaking may be happening is because the condensed milk was so thick that it couldn't be evenly distributed with the flour.

Advertisement

I also found that this milk struggled to integrate with the thinner Thai tea for the beverage test. It took a whole lot of stirring to get the two to mix together, and even then, I could still scrape the bottom of the glass and find some spots where the condensed milk just sunk to the bottom.

Overall, I think this was a good condensed milk to use in the kitchen, but you just have to be aware of the fact that it was sweeter than you might expect. As a result, I ranked it lower than the Carnation milk, which seamlessly mixed with the tea.