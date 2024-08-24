Sweetened Condensed Milk Is The Secret For Flavorful Frosting

The secret to a good homemade cake that can rival one from your favorite bakery is the quality of your frosting. Buttercream is one of the most popular types, thanks to its creamy texture and luscious flavor. But you don't have to be a pro to make a solid, flavorful buttercream frosting that's smooth and easy to work with — all you need is a can of sweetened condensed milk.

Like all types of frosting, the one made with sweetened condensed milk has a special name: It's called Russian buttercream. You'll only need two ingredients to make it: sweetened condensed milk and butter. Wait, no sugar? That's right — unlike a classic vanilla buttercream in the American style, Russian buttercream doesn't need the any powdered sugar, because all the sweetness comes from the condensed milk. Pretty neat!

The key to properly making Russian buttercream actually comes down to the butter. It needs to be at room temperature, and you need to aerate it well. The butter should be whipped for at least 5 minutes, until it reaches a texture similar to whipped cream and the color turns from yellow to off-white. Once the butter is pale and fluffy, mix in the condensed milk and use the frosting straight away, or it might lose its smooth texture.