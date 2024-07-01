Frosted Tiramisu Sugar Cookies Recipe

Classic tiramisu is a delicious layered Italian dessert that combines coffee-soaked ladyfingers, whipped mascarpone, cream, and a light dusting of cocoa powder. It's often flavored with some form of alcohol — coffee liqueur, amaretto, or rum are typical additions. The slight bitterness from the coffee contrasts with the sugary cookies and tangy cheese, and the dessert is delightfully moist and creamy. It's this very quality, however, that makes it a bit too messy to take on picnics or to potlucks.

With this recipe for frosted tiramisu sugar cookies developer Jessica Morone gives us tiramisu in a portable package. She tells us, "I love these because they are a fun twist on tiramisu, you get all the flavors and satisfaction of tiramisu in a convenient cookie form." Though classic tiramisu involves a few steps it isn't that complicated of a dessert to make, and neither are these cookies. As Morone explains, "You are basically baking a simple espresso-flavored sugar cookie and making a mascarpone frosting to top it with."

Once the cookies are frosted, Morone notes that they'll need to be refrigerated and estimates that they will only last for about two days. Unfrosted, they will keep at room temperature for five days. The frosting needs to be refrigerated and will last for three days. You can bake the cookies, freeze them, and when you're ready to eat them, you can whip up the frosting to apply once the cookies are thawed.