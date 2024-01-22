Sweetened Condensed Milk Is The Secret To More Decadent Hot Chocolate

Hot chocolate is already a decadent, indulgent treat — after all, it's essentially a dessert in drink form. Even though it's delicious just as it is, it doesn't hurt to switch it up from time and time and make it even more decadent. One way to do this is to use sweetened condensed milk alongside the regular milk.

For each serving, use 1 cup of milk and about 3½ ounces of sweetened condensed milk, which is about a quarter of a typical can. By including the sweetened condensed milk, you'll make the hot chocolate even richer and creamier than a typical mug, leaving you wondering why you never tried it before. Of course, one thing to keep in mind is that sweetened condensed milk is, well, sweetened, so you may want to use unsweetened cocoa powder. If you're using actual chocolate, a semi-sweet variety may be preferable to avoid the drink becoming overly sweet (unless that's what you're going for).