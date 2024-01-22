Sweetened Condensed Milk Is The Secret To More Decadent Hot Chocolate
Hot chocolate is already a decadent, indulgent treat — after all, it's essentially a dessert in drink form. Even though it's delicious just as it is, it doesn't hurt to switch it up from time and time and make it even more decadent. One way to do this is to use sweetened condensed milk alongside the regular milk.
For each serving, use 1 cup of milk and about 3½ ounces of sweetened condensed milk, which is about a quarter of a typical can. By including the sweetened condensed milk, you'll make the hot chocolate even richer and creamier than a typical mug, leaving you wondering why you never tried it before. Of course, one thing to keep in mind is that sweetened condensed milk is, well, sweetened, so you may want to use unsweetened cocoa powder. If you're using actual chocolate, a semi-sweet variety may be preferable to avoid the drink becoming overly sweet (unless that's what you're going for).
Other ways to make hot chocolate even more decadent
If you love the hot chocolate made with sweetened condensed milk but think that it could still use even more decadent upgrading, we've got some ideas for you. Of course, you can start with the basics: adding whipped cream and marshmallows. If you want to go the extra mile on this front, you can toast the marshmallows at home by broiling them in the oven. Warm, toasted marshmallows make one of the coziest drinks even cozier. You can also drizzle your favorite sweet sauce — such as salted caramel — over the top of the whipped cream.
Another way to upgrade the hot chocolate is to turn this dessert drink into an after-dinner nightcap. Make it a boozy hot chocolate by adding rum, bourbon, Bailey's, or your preferred choice of alcohol. The boozy version also works well with whipped cream, marshmallows, and any extra add-ons.