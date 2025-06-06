Our Blended Beef And White Bean Burgers Are Cookout-Worthy
In our humble opinion, the world can never have enough burger recipes; they're a perennial favorite for both kids and adults. Perfect for a summertime cookout, this blended beef and white bean barbecue burger recipe from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye takes the classic beef burger and gives it a boost of plant-based nutrition.
For those looking to cut down on their red meat intake, this burger hybrid is one easy — and tasty — way to begin. White beans are blitzed, then mixed with ground beef and plenty of herbs and spices to make a rich, nutritious burger patty. Served with a heap of crunchy slaw, mixed lettuce leaves, and gherkins, this drool-worthy burger is lower in saturated fats and sneaks a variety of vitamins and minerals into your diet. And while store-bought plant-based patties are often more expensive than the meat varieties, these blended beef and white bean barbecue burgers are wallet-friendly.
Gather the ingredients for these blended beef and white bean BBQ burgers
Before you don your apron, it's vital that you get all the ingredients for this blended beef and white bean barbecue burger recipe. To form the patties, you will need cooked white beans, ground beef, mayonnaise, onion powder, garlic powder, smoked paprika, oregano, chili powder, and salt and pepper. The slaw, of which you'll top the patty, requires more mayonnaise, white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, sugar, salt and pepper, red cabbage, carrot, and white onion. Finally, to assemble the burgers, make sure you have cooking oil, burger buns, barbecue sauce, mixed salad leaves, and gherkins.
Step 1: Blitz the beans
In a food processor, blend the white beans for 15 seconds.
Step 2: Gather the beef patty ingredients
Add the blended white beans to a large bowl with the ground beef, mayonnaise, onion powder, garlic powder, smoked paprika, oregano, chili powder, and salt and pepper.
Step 3: Meld to make a beef patty mixture
Thoroughly mix the ingredients.
Step 4: Shape the blended beef and white bean BBQ burger patties
Divide the mixture into 4 even portions. Use your hands to form each portion into a patty.
Step 5: Cover and refrigerate the meat
Place the beef patties on a plate lined with parchment paper, cover with food wrap, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
Step 6: Make the slaw dressing
To start the slaw, mix in a small bowl the mayonnaise, white wine vinegar, mustard, and sugar. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Step 7: Round up the shredded vegetables in a bowl
In a separate bowl, add the shredded red cabbage, carrot, and onion.
Step 8: Mix in the dressing
Pour the sauce over the top and mix well to coat.
Step 9: Heat a pan
In a large frying pan, heat the oil on medium-high heat.
Step 10: Add the blended beef and white bean BBQ burger patties
Add the patties, making sure not to crowd the pan. Work in batches if needed.
Step 11: Cook the patties
Sear the burger patties for 4 minutes on each side, until browned and cooked through.
Step 12: Slather BBQ sauce on the buns
Start assembling the burger by spreading the bottom buns with barbecue sauce.
Step 13: Assemble the salad and gherkins
Top with mixed salad leaves and gherkins.
Step 14: Add the cooked patties
Place the cooked patties on top of the greens.
Step 15: Top with slaw
Layer on the crunchy slaw and finish by adding the top buns.
Step 16: Time to eat the blended beef and white bean BBQ burgers
Serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|700
|Total Fat
|39.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.8 g
|Trans Fat
|1.0 g
|Cholesterol
|68.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|59.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|10.1 g
|Total Sugars
|18.5 g
|Sodium
|1,687.7 mg
|Protein
|25.7 g
Can I adapt these beef and bean burgers?
Much like its close cousin, the sandwich, a burger is wonderfully adaptable, catering to individual preferences without much fuss or extra effort. To adapt this burger recipe, you can make changes to the patty or include other toppings or condiments. For the patty, any other variety of beans or chickpeas can substitute the white beans, offering different flavors and nutritional benefits. If you're after a smoky and spicy kick, you can increase the paprika and the hot chili powder in the patties. Or, you can add heat via the toppings.
Those who can handle the spice can add a few sliced jalapeños. As for the sauce, a chile-spiked jam will add delicious sticky sweetness and spice in equal measure. However, if you don't want to go the spicy route, ketchup or aioli are great choices for this burger.
Other toppings that will work with the elements in this burger include cheese. Simply throw on a slice or two of your favorite melty cheese on top of the burger patties as they cook in the pan, and let the heat do the rest. A slice or two of ripe tomato will go well with the cheese and add a little more freshness to the burgers. To incorporate even more vegetables into the burgers, some red onion will taste delicious and provide sharpness and crunch. For more meat instead, you can get the bacon cooking to add a little more decadence.
What are the benefits of incorporating white beans into burgers?
Burgers can be traced back to the first century in Rome, so human beings have been perfecting the art of the burger for centuries and experimenting with a wide range of ingredients to make different varieties. Beans are often included in vegetarian or vegan burgers, but if you are a meat lover, there are still plenty of reasons to bulk out your burger patties with beans, like in this blended beef and white bean barbecue burger recipe.
Although meat lovers often dismiss vegetarian substitutions right off the bat, white beans are so much more than just a meat replacement. This humble ingredient offers a veritable abundance of nutrients and fiber, is low in fat and sodium, and can reduce bad cholesterol. Additionally, beans add their own nutty flavor and creamy texture to burgers, and they are a wonderfully cost-effective ingredient, especially when compared to the relative expense of good-quality meat. So, if you have any doubts about incorporating beans into your burger patties, hesitate no more. This is a nutritious choice that is also good for your wallet.