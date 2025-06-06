Our Blended Beef And White Bean Burgers Are Cookout-Worthy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In our humble opinion, the world can never have enough burger recipes; they're a perennial favorite for both kids and adults. Perfect for a summertime cookout, this blended beef and white bean barbecue burger recipe from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye takes the classic beef burger and gives it a boost of plant-based nutrition.

For those looking to cut down on their red meat intake, this burger hybrid is one easy — and tasty — way to begin. White beans are blitzed, then mixed with ground beef and plenty of herbs and spices to make a rich, nutritious burger patty. Served with a heap of crunchy slaw, mixed lettuce leaves, and gherkins, this drool-worthy burger is lower in saturated fats and sneaks a variety of vitamins and minerals into your diet. And while store-bought plant-based patties are often more expensive than the meat varieties, these blended beef and white bean barbecue burgers are wallet-friendly.