Sweet And Spicy Bacon Burger Recipe

These sweet and spicy bacon burgers are loaded with hot cherry peppers, maple candied bacon, jammy caramelized onions, and a surprising maple mayo. The flavors blend together in one giant umami bomb that is too good to stop eating.

The ground beef patties are homemade, which makes all the difference. You will gently add chopped bacon, garlic, and cherry peppers to the meat before you form the patties. This gives the burgers superior flavor, a nice kick of heat, and juicy goodness courtesy of the bacon. The candied bacon is the perfect, caramelized crunch that you didn't know you needed, and the maple mayo has a hint of garlic that ties the whole burger together.

Serve these burgers alongside some crispy french fries or seasoned tater tots. Make sure to keep a little extra maple mayo on the side for dipping those fries — it's just too good. Your favorite chips will also work in a pinch. A nice green salad also pairs well with the overall decadence of this meal.