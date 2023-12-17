Elevate Almost Any Classic Sandwich With Pickled Cherry Pepper Spread

Sandwiches are as much an art as they are a science. There are plenty of tips when it comes to making the perfect sandwich, from mastering the best way to stack a sandwich to properly seasoning tomatoes and other produce. None of these techniques matter, however, if you aren't nailing the flavors you want to taste when you bite into that beautiful meal. If you are finding that your sandwich staples are getting a little bit stale, add a bit of cherry pepper spread to make them taste brand new.

Cherry pepper spread, or cherry pepper relish, is a condiment made from small, red peppers that are similar to pimento peppers. The peppers are pickled in a solution of vinegar and sugar, along with a hearty amount of garlic and sometimes onion. The result is a soft, almost jammy topping with a pop of sweetness, as well as a noticeable heat that can be easily slathered onto bread and enjoyed.