12 Plant-Based Meat Substitutes That Are Worth The Price Tag

Plant-based meat substitutes were once viewed as the future of sustainable eating and grocery shopping — at least for vegans and vegetarians, anyway. Not so much anymore. Their environmental impact has been revealed to be quite a bit higher than that of less processed plant-based foods, like beans, and their production still requires industrial agriculture, which benefits large corporations instead of local, sustainable producers. At the same time, they can reduce our reliance on animal-based products and scratch that itch for vegetarian junk food that some plant-based eaters get from time to time. So, while you may not want to eat them on a daily basis, they can offer a nice, indulgent treat every once in a while.

Not all plant-based meat substitutes are made with the same ingredients, and they all have very different flavor profiles. If you are looking for faux meat, you may be wondering which brands and products are best. As a former vegan and current plant-based food enthusiast, I've compiled this list of some of the best plant-based meat substitutes that are worth the price tag based on my personal experience. Although, yes, some of them can be a bit pricey, we generally think these products are worth the cost if you do want to stray from a more whole foods-centered plant-based diet every now and then. Follow these tips for cooking with plant-based meat, and check out these products the next time you find yourself in the frozen section of your local grocery store.