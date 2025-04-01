12 Plant-Based Meat Substitutes That Are Worth The Price Tag
Plant-based meat substitutes were once viewed as the future of sustainable eating and grocery shopping — at least for vegans and vegetarians, anyway. Not so much anymore. Their environmental impact has been revealed to be quite a bit higher than that of less processed plant-based foods, like beans, and their production still requires industrial agriculture, which benefits large corporations instead of local, sustainable producers. At the same time, they can reduce our reliance on animal-based products and scratch that itch for vegetarian junk food that some plant-based eaters get from time to time. So, while you may not want to eat them on a daily basis, they can offer a nice, indulgent treat every once in a while.
Not all plant-based meat substitutes are made with the same ingredients, and they all have very different flavor profiles. If you are looking for faux meat, you may be wondering which brands and products are best. As a former vegan and current plant-based food enthusiast, I've compiled this list of some of the best plant-based meat substitutes that are worth the price tag based on my personal experience. Although, yes, some of them can be a bit pricey, we generally think these products are worth the cost if you do want to stray from a more whole foods-centered plant-based diet every now and then. Follow these tips for cooking with plant-based meat, and check out these products the next time you find yourself in the frozen section of your local grocery store.
Gardein Plant-Based Meatballs
Meatballs are one of those foods that can be made with so many different ingredients and additions that it just makes sense that it would be relatively simple to make a vegan version that tastes amazing. That's exactly what you'll get when you give Gardein's Plant-Based Meatballs a try. These aren't tiny meatballs that will get lost in a sea of pasta. Rather, they're quite substantial, offering you several bites in one, and they're surprisingly similar to meat-based meatballs texture-wise. They have a slight bounciness to them that makes them feel heartier than other vegan meatballs we've had in the past.
The flavor of these meatballs is somewhat meaty, but it also tastes like there are a lot of herbs and spices in the mix. Those flavors aren't so strong that they'll overpower any kind of sauce you use, but they are pronounced enough that you can eat these meatballs without any sauce at all, and you won't be disappointed. Although they are very much not falafel, they have a falafel-like feel to them that could make them appealing to a wide range of diners — not just those who generally abstain from or limit meat consumption.
Konscious Plant-Based Tuna Avocado Roll
There are seemingly countless beef and chicken plant-based dupes out there, but you won't find many fish replacements at all. When you do find vegan "fish," it's most often made to mimic some sort of fried white fish. That's fine if you're trying to replace your favorite fish and chips dish, but what if you're missing sushi? That's when you may want to check out the tuna avocado roll from Konscious Foods. You're not likely to see many duplicates of this kind of product, so if you have access to these, they're definitely worth a try.
Admittedly, these are frozen sushi rolls, so you can't expect a flavor like you'd get from fresh. That being said, these taste surprisingly similar to seafood-based tuna rolls, which is an accomplishment, considering the very specific texture raw tuna tends to have. The flavor isn't super fishy but is quite savory. When you think of the whole roll as one, it's pretty delicious, given its lack of actual fish and the fact that it comes from the frozen section. Yes, these rolls are kind of expensive, but we think that they're worth a try when you want an easy-to-eat treat.
MorningStar Farms Sweet BBQ Riblets
Ribs are perhaps one of the least plant-based eater-friendly dishes out there, but you can't help it if you love that sticky sweetness that BBQ ribs are known for. Luckily, it's possible to get your rib fix while staying true to your diet. MorningStar Farms' Sweet BBQ Riblets capture that perfect balance between sweet and savory flavors that ribs are known for. These "ribs" are completely drenched in sauce, which gives them that messy factor that makes ribs what they are.
These riblets have a meaty texture, with a springiness that'll have you feeling like you're actually digging into ribs. The exterior of the riblets gets just the slightest bit chewy, while the interior stays nice and soft as long as you don't leave it out too long. And since you can make them in the oven or the microwave, you don't even have to wait until your next planned BBQ. These riblets are here to scratch that BBQ lovers' itch, and they absolutely get the job done.
Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based Chick'n Filets
Faux chicken filets are one of the more common types of meat substitutes you can find in the frozen section of your local grocery store, but a lot of them fall flat when it comes to their texture. They're too thin, too soft, or just too gummy to really hit the spot when you have a chicken sandwich craving. But Gardein's Ultimate Plant-Based Chick'n Filets are on a whole new level. These patties are shockingly meaty and offer a patty thick enough that it feels like you're biting into a poultry chicken sandwich. There's a firmness to the product that you won't find in other fake chicken filets, and the nice, crispy layer of breading brings it all together. Plus, they pack 22 grams of protein, so they keep you feeling full for a long time.
The best use for these patties is for plant-based chicken sandwiches, of course, but you can also cut them up and use them in a range of different ways. We like adding them to salads for some crispy heartiness, and they make an excellent fried chicken Caesar salad wrap for lunch. Experiment with these filets, and you'll see why we're willing to spring for them whenever we see them at the grocery store, despite their relatively high price.
Plantspired Plant-Based Gochujang Steak
You'll find no dearth of plant-based burger and ground beef options in the freezer sections of grocery stores, but there aren't quite as many plant-based steaks out there. That's why Plantspired's Plant-Based Gochujang Steak is such a must-try. Of course, no vegan version of steak is going to taste exactly like the meat itself, but this product comes close enough to the real thing. The texture of this steak is nice and chewy — but not overly so — for a meaty texture that's delicious on its own or served over rice, noodles, or in a variety of other dishes.
The flavor of the steak, though, is what makes it stand out. The "meat" itself already has a lovely umami quality to it, giving it a flavor similar to that of meat, but adding in the gochujang, or Korean chili paste, really takes it over the top. It offers the perfect blend of savory and sweet all in one package and makes cooking Asian-inspired plant-based meals easier than ever. Although it does pack a little bit of heat, it's not intensely spicy, so most people should be able to enjoy it without suffering from a burning tongue.
Alpha Homestyle Chik'n Strips
You can always get your hands on some breaded plant-based chicken, but what about dishes that call for grilled or rotisserie chicken instead? That's where Alpha Homestyle Chik'n Strips come in. A lot of vegan chicken is simply mushy chunks that don't taste much like chicken at all, but that's not what you're going to get with this product. The texture's similarity to real chicken is uncanny and makes it the ideal replacement for real chicken in a slew of recipes. It shreds like real chicken, so it's perfect for fajitas, soups, salads, and beyond.
Flavor-wise, these chik'n strips are pretty neutral, but that's not a bad thing in this case. That's because this product isn't supposed to be a meal itself. Rather, it's an ingredient you can add to dishes to replace real chicken. So, no, you don't have to convince yourself that you're craving chicken nuggets the next time you want a chicken-adjacent but plant-based chicken dish. Just use this shredded "chicken" instead, and you'll see how easy it can be to incorporate plant-based meat substitutes into your diet for a treat.
Unlimeat Plant-Based Pulled Pork Original
Chicken and beef may be relatively easy to mimic at this stage in the plant-based meat substitute game, but there aren't a lot of brands out there that are producing plant-based pork. That's likely because pork has such a specific flavor profile and relies so heavily on fat for its flavor. But Unlimeat is attempting to close that hole in the market with its Plant-Based Pulled Pork Original. This product feels especially indulgent because pulled pork seems like something that could never, ever be made vegan. But when you get a taste of this stuff, you might just change your mind.
First of all, it offers a nice, shredded texture, just like you would get with actual pulled pork. And although it doesn't provide that same fattiness you'd usually get from pork, there's still a richness to the dish that keeps things interesting. It's surprisingly tender, with a subtle juiciness that yields the messiness we know and love from real pulled pork. And the best part is that it's super easy to prepare: You can literally just microwave it and be ready to eat. Of course, this faux pulled pork works well as a swap for jackfruit in BBQ sandwiches, but you can also use it as a protein-packed topping for salad, a mix-in for a "pork"-based stir fry, or even as a filler for tacos.
Tofurkey Thai Basil Plant-Based Chick'n
There are times when you want to pick up a meat substitute that functions as a blank slate for whatever recipe you plan on making. However, there are other times when you want all the work done for you already, so you can just cook a product and add it to your meals without thinking of coming up with a coherent flavor profile or actively seasoning. When you're in the mood for a quick and easy plant-based meat substitute, you might want to reach for Tofurkey's Thai Basil Plant-Based Chick'n. We love this stuff for Thai, Vietnamese, and other Asian-inspired recipes since it already packs a punch of flavor when you take it out of the package.
Once you open the pouch, you'll immediately smell the fragrant basil in addition to ginger, garlic, and lime, which gives the food added complexity. Just throw it in a pan with some oil, cook until it's achieved a nice crisp to its edges, and you have a super simple protein source that works well on top of noodle and rice dishes, along with soups, salads, and beyond. There are other flavors of "chick'n" from this brand to check out, but the Thai basil one is by far our favorite.
MorningStar Farms Chik'n Nuggets
Listen: Sometimes, you just have to lean into simple comfort food, and that's just what MorningStar Farms Chik'n Nuggets promises. Chicken nuggets are usually ultra-processed anyway, so getting a plant-based version of the classic kids' food isn't that big of a leap. These veggie nuggets are particularly fun because they so closely mimic the fast food staple we love. There's a crispy, almost crunchy exterior (that tastes fine when it's cooked in the oven but shines when you make it in an air fryer) that houses a moist, tender interior that has a subtle bounciness to it that reminds us of McDonald's nuggets.
If you want to keep things simple, you can simply serve these nuggets alongside some cut veggies, like carrot sticks and celery, or you can turn them into a more elaborate meal by placing them in a wrap or putting them on biscuits for sliders. Either way, you're in for a treat.
Field Roast Smoked Apple and Sage Plant-Based Sausages
Field Roast is known for having some of the best plant-based sausages on the market, and the brand's Smoked Apple and Sage Plant-Based Sausages are no exception. We love these because they offer such a delicious combination of sweet and savory flavors. That apple note is quite pronounced, which gives the sausage a unique fruity twist, while the earthy, herby sage provides an almost floral counterpoint to that fruitiness. They're also made with Yukon gold potatoes, which gives them a heartiness that almost makes it feel like you're eating a real sausage. Honestly, though, these sausages are a great choice even for the meat eaters out there because they don't really taste like they're trying to mimic anything — they just taste great on their own accord.
These sausages are great for breakfast, especially drizzled with some maple syrup alongside pancakes or waffles because they're already leaning into that sweet flavor profile. But you can also serve them on hot dog buns or use them for an easy sheet pan dinner with Brussels sprouts and roasted potatoes. They may not be the cheapest plant-based sausages you'll find on the market, but they're absolutely worth springing for if you happen to find them at your local grocery store.
Omni Plant-Based Meat-Style Luncheon
If you're a true Spam lover but are avoiding meat for whatever reason, you may find yourself missing that salty pork classic. Until relatively recently, you would just have to cope with the fact that there wasn't anything comparable on the market. Now, if you can get your hands on some Omni Plant-Based Meat-Style Luncheon, you can enjoy the true, unbridled joy of Spam once again. You'll get five "patties" in a pack that you can use for Spam musubi, dice and cook with eggs for an indulgent breakfast, or simply enjoy over a bowl of rice.
Spam is already processed, so using plant-based ingredients for a similar product doesn't seem to change the flavor profile much. You won't get quite the same degree of fattiness with these as you will with real Spam, but the intense saltiness is still there. You can air fry these if you want to keep things simple, but we think they taste their best when they're pan-fried with a generous amount of oil.
Impossible Ground Beef
At this point, many vegans, vegetarians, and meat eaters alike have experienced Impossible Ground Beef. It seems like this product is everywhere, from fast food restaurants to the swanky burger place you go to when you don't mind dropping some cash on a simple sandwich. But there's a reason Impossible Ground Beef is everywhere: It is one of the best plant-based meat substitutes out there. Of course, it makes a good burger, but you can use this stuff in basically any other dish you would employ ground beef for. We suggest not getting stuck in the burger rut and trying it out with other beef dishes.
It has a surprisingly beef-like texture, and it's fattier than other plant-based ground beef we've had before. It's even weirdly red before it's cooked, which gives it an unsettling similarity to beef that some long-time vegans may admittedly find off-putting. That being said, if you're not eating meat but you miss it, this dupe should definitely assuage your cravings. Just keep in mind that this stuff is really salty, so be sure to taste it before you add any more salt to it.
Methodology
The criteria for this list are based on personal experience, as well as positive customer reviews. I assessed the price points of these plant-based products and compared them to the quality of the product in question to choose products whose prices — though sometimes pricey — were justified. I also assessed online reviews for the products to confirm my selections.