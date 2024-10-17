11 Expert Tips For Sustainable Grocery Shopping

If you're on a mission to lead a more sustainable lifestyle, your grocery shopping habits are a great place to start. After all, it's easy to over-shop at the supermarket, especially if you live alone or lead a busy lifestyle. This can lead to wasted food, money, and time, along with greater impacts for the environment. Case in point: Food makes up a whopping 22% of waste in landfills, which is more than any other type of waste. Food packaging is also a major contributor of our plastic waste, further contributing to environmental pollution.

But not all hope is lost because it's possible to reduce your own food and plastic waste. The key is to incorporate mindfulness, or the practice of being aware of our actions and thoughts, into your approach to grocery shopping. When you're mindful of your habits, routines, and emotions around food and grocery shopping, you'll be able to find opportunities to make more sustainable choices — and in turn, make decisions that are better for you and the planet.

Of course, you don't have to make these changes overnight. It takes time and practice to adopt more sustainable shopping habits, particularly in the food space, where convenient plastic-wrapped items are so common. Start small and aim for simple, practical goals as you learn how sustainability can fit into your lifestyle. If you're unsure where to start, consider the following mindful tips for sustainable grocery shopping, complete with insight and ideas from sustainability experts. Anne-Marie Bonneau is the author of "The Zero-Waste Chef: Plant-Forward Recipes and Tips for a Sustainable Kitchen and Planet." Jackie Suggitt, vice president of business initiatives and community engagement at ReFED, a non-profit organization working to end food waste and loss across the U.S. food system.