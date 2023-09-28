Why The Freezer Aisle Was Designed To Be Your Last Stop In The Grocery Store

Have you ever noticed that when you walk into a grocery store, the freezer aisle is usually at the far end as if intended to be your last stop? While the placement could seem like a coincidence, the location of the freezer section in the grocery store is a carefully thought-out design choice that was honed over the decades to optimize the shopping experience (and to keep your food safe).

One of the primary reasons for the placement of the freezer aisle is to ensure you spend as little time as possible shopping after visiting the frozen foods section. Freezer items, like ice cream and frozen vegetables, are highly perishable, and prolonged exposure to room temperature can lead to quality degradation and spoilage. By making the freezer aisle the last stop, grocery stores minimize the time shoppers spend in this section, helping preserve the freshness and quality of the frozen products. While navigating the aisles might be stressful in general, keep in mind some of our other shopping tips for your next trip to the grocery store, such as paying particular attention to color when buying berries or specifically timing your visit for the best produce.