Pay Special Attention To Color When Buying Berries At The Store

Starting with strawberries, which are arguably the most popular among the berry family, look for a deep, rich red color. A pale or whitish hue around the stem or on the body of the strawberry often implies that it was harvested prematurely. Such versions might not deliver the burst of sweetness one anticipates and can be somewhat tart.

Blueberries, on the other hand, should ideally be deep blue to almost purplish-black. A silvery, powdery look on the surface, often referred to as the "bloom" is a natural protective coating and is a sign of freshness. However, steer clear of berries that have a reddish undertone. These are underripe and can be sour, lacking the full-bodied sweetness that characterizes a mature blueberry.

Blackberries and raspberries are also popular choices among customers. Blackberries should have a deep black hue, which means if they are reddish or purplish you shouldn't buy them. Meanwhile, raspberries should be consistent in color — a deep, vibrant red suggests optimal ripeness and flavor. Ultimately, both of these berries shouldn't be overly soft or mushy, which can indicate over-ripeness or the onset of decay.

With these tips in mind, you'll be sure to pick the best varieties the next time you're at the market.