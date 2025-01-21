Bison Burger With Cajun Bourbon Mayo Recipe

There's something about seeing the word "bison" on a menu that elicits a very specific feeling — the woodsy, mountainous, lumberjack kind of feeling, the kind you'd experience on a trip to the great parks of western Montana. Maybe it's because that's where you're most likely to see bison in the wild; or perhaps it's because bison is most often used in cozy, hearty dishes that compliment the oft-blistering cold of the great outdoors. Bison works well for dishes like these because the meat itself is healthier than beef, with a mild, sweeter taste and leaner fat ratio. So think of a great chili, stew, or burger: Bison would make it better.

Advertisement

This juicy, flavorful bison burger recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn emphasizes the tender bison by pairing it with bold toppings: First, a pile of crunchy buttermilk onion straws, then a drizzling of sweet and spicy Cajun bourbon mayo. Though the burger itself is simple, needing only salt and pepper, the punchy toppings make for an indulgent, flavor-filled burger — one you'd feel good splurging a few extra dollars on bison for.