The Chef-Approved Seasoning Tip To Remember When Grilling Bison Burgers

Despite the fact that bison has existed in North America for thousands of years as a staple in the diets of various indigenous tribes, many people are just now learning how delicious this game meat can be. Bison makes for incredible burgers, but if you're not accustomed to cooking it, seasoning this meat can take some trial and error. Thankfully, we have a chef-approved tip so you can make the most flavorful bison burgers.

Unlike other types of game meat, bison doesn't have that strong, complex taste that's difficult to master. It's a little sweeter than beef, with a robust flavor and tender finish. For John Politte, Owner and Executive Chef of It's Only Food, bison burgers are at their best when seasoned delicately. "Bison meat has a wonderful flavor profile, so salt and pepper are the best to let the bison flavor come through," he explains. "But if you're cooking with a recipe — say, Bison Bolognese — with traditional seasonings for that dish, go ahead and give them a try. Just don't overdo it; let the bison be front and center."

When making bison burgers add the seasoning while making the patties so all the flavors are well-distributed. "This helps to start the process of flavoring the meat by being mixed in and not just on the top and bottom of the patties as they cook," Politte suggests. Once the bison burgers are on the grill, you can top them off with additional salt and pepper to taste.