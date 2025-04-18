Cornbread boasts just the right amount of richness and heartiness to make it a comfort food favorite, but you don't need to resort to serving it plain as a side. A humble piece of warm cornbread can do better than a pat of butter melting on its surface. Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone shares this barbecue pork-stuffed cornbread recipe that will seriously dazzle your taste buds. At a glance it looks unassuming, but once you slice into it, a flavor-packed center emerges. With a cornbread base and top and a barbecue sauce coated pulled pork center, this recipe is a winner.

"I love that this stuffed cornbread is the perfect mix of sweet, buttery cornbread and savory, smoky pulled pork all baked into one cozy, comforting dish," Morone raves and shares, "It's hearty, flavorful, and easy to make and serve." You'll definitely want to add this to a barbecue spread, and chances are you'll need to prep recipe cards if you're serving it to guests. If you happen to have any left, store the cooled remains in the fridge and reheat it in the oven or in the microwave for a quick bite.