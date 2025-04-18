Barbecue Pork-Stuffed Cornbread Recipe
Cornbread boasts just the right amount of richness and heartiness to make it a comfort food favorite, but you don't need to resort to serving it plain as a side. A humble piece of warm cornbread can do better than a pat of butter melting on its surface. Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone shares this barbecue pork-stuffed cornbread recipe that will seriously dazzle your taste buds. At a glance it looks unassuming, but once you slice into it, a flavor-packed center emerges. With a cornbread base and top and a barbecue sauce coated pulled pork center, this recipe is a winner.
"I love that this stuffed cornbread is the perfect mix of sweet, buttery cornbread and savory, smoky pulled pork all baked into one cozy, comforting dish," Morone raves and shares, "It's hearty, flavorful, and easy to make and serve." You'll definitely want to add this to a barbecue spread, and chances are you'll need to prep recipe cards if you're serving it to guests. If you happen to have any left, store the cooled remains in the fridge and reheat it in the oven or in the microwave for a quick bite.
Gather ingredients for barbecue pork-stuffed cornbread
For the cornbread batter, you'll need buttermilk, cornmeal, all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, sugar, garlic powder, onion powder, large eggs, unsalted butter (melted), and shredded cheddar cheese. For the pork layer, get pulled pork and barbecue sauce.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Combine buttermilk and cornmeal
In a large bowl mix together the buttermilk and cornmeal. Let sit for 10 minutes.
Step 3: Add dry ingredients and seasonings
Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, sugar, garlic powder, and onion powder and mix until combined.
Step 4: Add eggs and butter
Mix in the eggs and melted butter until the batter is combined and smooth.
Step 5: Stir in cheese
Add in the shredded cheddar and mix until just incorporated. Set aside.
Step 6: Combine pork and sauce
In a small bowl, mix together the pulled pork and barbecue sauce until the pork is coated. Set aside.
Step 7: Grease skillet
Brush the bottom and sides of a 9-inch cast iron skillet with melted butter.
Step 8: Add half of batter to skillet
Spread half of the cornbread batter in the bottom of the skillet.
Step 9: Top with pork
Evenly top with the barbecue pork, keeping about an inch border around the edge.
Step 10: Add rest of batter
Dollop the remaining cornbread batter over the pork, then gently spread until it evenly covers the pork.
Step 11: Bake the cornbread
Bake in the preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, until golden.
Step 12: Serve
Cut and serve.
Classic cornbread gets a BBQ twist in this pulled pork-stuffed cornbread recipe.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|323
|Total Fat
|14.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|87.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|34.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.3 g
|Total Sugars
|6.0 g
|Sodium
|482.5 mg
|Protein
|12.6 g
What customizations can I make to this cornbread recipe?
This delicious barbecue pork-stuffed cornbread recipe is already a customization of sorts, but if you want to take the savory fun a step further, there's plenty of room to experiment. Morone offers several ideas to guide you in your culinary trials. "You can customize this recipe by mixing in different types of shredded cheese, like Monterey Jack or pepper Jack," she suggests to start. If you're open to bolder flavors, even a simple swap like using sharp cheddar can make a difference.
Meanwhile, she notes, "You could add in chopped jalapeños to make it spicy, or green onions for an additional flavor." If you want to skip the spice, diced bell peppers are a good option too. Pulled pork is a natural pairing with cornbread, but if it's not your favorite, Morone suggests pulled chicken or brisket instead. Finally, when it comes to plating up, she remarks, "You could add a layer of coleslaw on top before serving, or drizzle it with honey or hot sauce for a sweet or spicy twist." You might as well start baking because you'll want to try a few variations at the very least.
What should I serve with barbecue pork-stuffed cornbread?
Although cornbread is generally served as a side dish for a meaty main, in this case, the two are combined. "One of the best things about this recipe is that it's a whole meal in one dish, so you don't really need to serve anything with it," Morone points out. Sure, if you're looking for an easy dinner then this will suffice, but it would also work well as a component in an assorted spread, or even just with a tangy side salad.
If you're going the barbecue meal route, Morone notes, "You could serve it with classic sides like coleslaw, baked beans, or a simple salad to balance the richness." Balance is key in this case, as buttery cornbread with saucy pulled pork is quite a hearty affair. A vinegar coleslaw sticks to traditional pairings while adding plenty of brightness to round out the palate.