The 10 Best BBQ Sauces For Pork

Although barbecue doesn't play an important role in every family's traditions, it's rare to meet someone who doesn't appreciate the smoky, saucy, and often potluck-style cookout events. If you live in the barbecue belt, your barbecue preferences may be pickier than most. For you, a barbecue might host a slew of Carolina vinegar-based sauces, while Memphis natives might be used to a sweeter, tomato-y barbecue sauce. However, no matter where you're from, there's a good chance your barbecue event serves pork.

Though Texans tend to prefer beef at a barbecue, the tradition of using pork goes back centuries, to a time when pigs were much easier to maintain than cattle. Smoking a whole hog was common in Virginia and North Carolina, and different regions developed their own takes on BBQ sauce as the tradition took hold in American culture. As such, there's a vast world of flavor profiles when it comes to barbecue sauce; different sauce brands utilize everything from tangy vinegar and jammy berries to mellow, almost-nutty mustard.

I tried 10 different barbecue sauces (all embodying different barbecue traditions) with hickory smoked pulled pork, paying particular attention to how the sauce and the pork elevated each other — I wanted to try sauce that brought out the pork's smoky sweetness, and I also wanted the clean base of the pork to let the sauce shine. I can pretty safely say these are among the greatest. Best of all, you can get any of these on Amazon.

